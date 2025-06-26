Delta Force mobile June 26 update: All new events explored

The Delta Force mobile June 26 update will feature various fresh festivities, including Warfare Limited-Time, Operations Limited-time, and Weekly events. Note that there will be no downtime. So, gameplay and matchmaking will not be affected. If you encounter any issues after the patch goes live, restart the game.

Read on to learn more about the Delta Force mobile June 26 update.

Everything you need to know about the Delta Force mobile June 26 update

Tactical Armament Giveaway

This event will arrive on June 27, 2025, and run until July 8, 2025. In this event, you can collect Event Exp points by surviving in Hazard Operation mode and playing matches in Warfare mode. Trade these points for rewards, such as 20 Armament Vouchers.

Warfare Limited-time events: Battlefield Challenge

This event will kick off on June 27 and last until July 8, 2025. In this event, you can claim rewards by finishing the event's missions. These rewards include Premium Weapon Exp Token, Intermediate Weapon Exp Token, Warfare 2x Exp Card (1 Match), Armament Voucher, Calling Card, Frontline Command, Vehicle Appearance Crimson Legion - MH-6 Little Bird.

Operation Limited-time events: Supremacy Showdown

This event will also begin on June 27, 2025, and continue until July 8, 2025. In this festivity, Saeed, Reis, and a Haavk blue Eagle helicopter will face off in Layali Grove. You can watch their cut-throat fight and then jump in to eliminate them and amass amazing rewards. These include Armament Vouchers, Weapon Appearance, and MPS Submachine Gun.

Weekly Events

Luck's Favors

This event will go live on June 27, 2025, and run until July 3, 2025. To claim rewards, including the S4 Featured Lucky Pack, you must play Operations matches.

Warfare Weekly Supplies

This event will go live on June 27, 2025, and run until July 3, 2025. In this festivity, you must play matches to receive rewards, such as Premium Weapon Exp Tokens, Intermediate Weapon Exp Tokens, and Warfare 2x Exp Cards (1 Match).

Operations Weekly Supplies

This event will go live on June 27, 2025, and run until July 3, 2025. In this festivity, you must play matches to receive rewards, such as Standard Gear Tickets and Elite Gear Tickets.

Expert Choice

According to the Delta Force mobile June 26 update, this event will go live on June 27, 2025, and run until July 3, 2025. In this period, you must log in to claim a specific firearm, the M250 General Machine Gun.

Use it to finish missions for rewards, including S4 Featured Lucky Pack, Premium Weapon Exp Token, Warfare 2x Exp Card, Armament Voucher, and more.

That covers all events brought by the Delta Force mobile June 26 update.

