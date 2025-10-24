  • home icon
EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange: All exchange requirements and best card stats explored

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Oct 24, 2025 15:16 GMT
EA FC Mobile Ballon d
EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange can be easily completed (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange to celebrate the prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony in the popular virtual mobile title. The exchange takes us down memory lane to 2006, when the Italian stalwart won the Ballon d'Or following his great performance for Juventus and a successful FIFA World Cup 2006 campaign.

This article lists all the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange requirements, which will help you to accumulate all the required fodders.

What are the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange requirements?

The Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange has been added to the Main Exchange section. However, you only have a few days left to get the 113 OVR Fabio Cannavaro card by completing the exchange. Hence, you should act fast and grab the card as early as possible.

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)
Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange requirements:

  • Exchange 3x 112+ OVR Ballon d'Or player
  • Exchange 2x 111+ OVR Ballon d'Or player
  • Exchange 3x 110+ OVR Ballon d'Or player
  • Exchange 10x 106+ OVR Ballon d'Or player

Also read: EA FC Mobile Footyverse Week 1 Shard exchanges: All players, icons, and their required Shards explored.

What are the best stats of the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange card?

The 113 OVR CB card of the legendary Italian defender Fabio Cannavaro is one of the best CB cards in the game. The card's stats show the Icon's prowess in-game and how he can single-handedly help your team keep clean sheets.

Snippet showing Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)
Snippet showing Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the best stats of the 113 OVR CB Cannavaro exchange card:

  • Sliding Tackle - 144
  • Standing Tackle - 143
  • Defending - 141
  • Marking - 140
  • Awareness - 140
  • Heading - 138
  • Jumping - 138
  • Strength - 136
  • Physical - 133
  • Aggression - 126
  • Reactions - 125
  • Traits - Dives into Tackles

The 113 OVR CB Fabio Cannavaro exchange card also boasts a high Defense Rate and a low Attack Rate, highlighting the player's tendency to continuously stay in his position throughout the match. He can also be a great captaincy candidate for your Ultimate Team.

Check out our other content on EA FC Mobile:

Samarjit Paul

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

