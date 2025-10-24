EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange: All exchange requirements and best card stats explored

EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange to celebrate the prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony in the popular virtual mobile title. The exchange takes us down memory lane to 2006, when the Italian stalwart won the Ballon d'Or following his great performance for Juventus and a successful FIFA World Cup 2006 campaign.

This article lists all the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange requirements, which will help you to accumulate all the required fodders.

What are the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange requirements?

The Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange has been added to the Main Exchange section. However, you only have a few days left to get the 113 OVR Fabio Cannavaro card by completing the exchange. Hence, you should act fast and grab the card as early as possible.

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange requirements:

Exchange 3x 112+ OVR Ballon d'Or player

Exchange 2x 111+ OVR Ballon d'Or player

Exchange 3x 110+ OVR Ballon d'Or player

Exchange 10x 106+ OVR Ballon d'Or player

What are the best stats of the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange card?

The 113 OVR CB card of the legendary Italian defender Fabio Cannavaro is one of the best CB cards in the game. The card's stats show the Icon's prowess in-game and how he can single-handedly help your team keep clean sheets.

Snippet showing Ballon d'Or Cannavaro exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the best stats of the 113 OVR CB Cannavaro exchange card:

Sliding Tackle - 144

Standing Tackle - 143

Defending - 141

Marking - 140

Awareness - 140

Heading - 138

Jumping - 138

Strength - 136

Physical - 133

Aggression - 126

Reactions - 125

Traits - Dives into Tackles

The 113 OVR CB Fabio Cannavaro exchange card also boasts a high Defense Rate and a low Attack Rate, highlighting the player's tendency to continuously stay in his position throughout the match. He can also be a great captaincy candidate for your Ultimate Team.

