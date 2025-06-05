EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 chapter: Everything you need to know

Earlier today, June 5, 2025, EA Sports introduced the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 chapter to their popular mobile football title. It is the final chapter to be added to the ongoing Team of the Season 25 promo. It offers plenty of general and Milestone rewards, which will massively enrich your digital football gaming experience.

The UTOTS 25 chapter will be live until the end of the promo in late June 2025. Hence, you should complete the missions and get the rewards as soon as possible.

What must you know about the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 chapter rewards?

The EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 chapter requires you to complete a skill game, a match against AI, and open a pack to reveal a UTOTS 25 player from the top five European leagues, as well as Mixed leagues. You can play as much as you want and reveal multiple players in a day to obtain exclusive rewards.

Completing missions to reveal players in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Here's an overview of all the rewards in the UTOTS 25 chapter in EA FC Mobile:

Unlock one UTOTS 25 player and get 10 TOTS Shards

Unlock 5 UTOTS 25 players and get 10,000,000 Coins

Unlock 10 UTOTS 25 players and get 2x Rank-up item (91 CDM Javier Mascherano)

Unlock 15 UTOTS 25 players and get a random 100-107 TOTS 25 player

Unlock 20 UTOTS 25 players and get 500x Training Transfer Tokens

Unlock 26 UTOTS 25 players and get 20 TOTS Shards

Unlock 32 UTOTS 25 players and get 2x Rank-up item (91 CDM Javier Mascherano)

Meanwhile, once you unlock all 39 UTOTS 25 players, you will be able to get your hands on a Milestone reward.

What are the Milestone rewards in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 chapter?

Three Milestone rewards are up for grabs in the UTOTS 25 chapter. However, you can choose only one of them.

All Milestone rewards in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS 25 chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the Milestone rewards in the EA FC Mobile UTOTS chapter:

Milestone Reward 1: 107 OVR LW Lorenzo Insigne

107 OVR LW Lorenzo Insigne Milestone Reward 2: 20 TOTS Shards

20 TOTS Shards Milestone Reward 3: 2x Rank-up item (91 CDM Javier Mascherano)

With so many general and Milestone rewards added, EA Sports will likely hope that many football enthusiasts will log into the title to try out the chapter's contents.

