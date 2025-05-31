  • home icon
  • EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Antony exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Antony exchange: All exchange requirements and card stats explored

By Samarjit Paul
Modified May 31, 2025 23:07 IST
EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Antony exchange can be completed easily (Image via EA Sports)
A few hours ago, EA Sports added the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Antony exchange to the popular football title. Antony's great performances and rich vein of form have helped him earn a slot amongst other stars. After Neuer, Kimpembe, Xhaka, and De Bruyne, Antony is the fifth present-day player whose exchange has been added to the ongoing Team of the Season promo.

The EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Antony exchange can be a bit tricky to complete. Luckily, this article comes to the aid, enabling you to learn about the exchange requirements and the card stats, which will help you make an informed decision.

What are the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Antony exchange requirements?

The Team of the Season 25 Antony exchange will be live until June 12, 2025. You must fulfill the different requirements to acquire the 109 RW card variant for free.

All EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Antony exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)
Listed below are all the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Antony exchange requirements:

  • Exchange 350 TOTS 25 Shards
  • Exchange 107+ OVR player x2
  • Exchange 106+ OVR player x5
  • Exchange 105+ OVR player x4

Also read: EA FC Mobile LaLiga TOTS 25 chapter: All details and rewards explored.

What are the best stats of the 109 RW Antony TOTS 25 card?

The Team of the Season 2025 Antony card is among the best winger cards in EA FC Mobile. Antony's boosted stats and attributes make him a potent threat before the opponent's goal.

Snippet showing TOTS 25 Antony exchange card stats (Image via EA Sports)
Listed below are all the stats of the 109 RW Antony TOTS 25 card:

  • Agility - 131
  • Ball Control - 130
  • Acceleration - 129
  • Dribbling - 128
  • Pace - 127
  • Finishing - 127
  • Sprint Speed - 126
  • Reactions - 125
  • Long Shot - 123
  • Curve - 119
  • Shooting - 118
  • Aggression - 109
  • Vision - 109
  • Crossing - 107
  • Shot Power - 107
  • Positioning - 107
  • Traits - Long Shot Taker, Finesse Shot, and Flair

After a series of average performances, Antony was loaned out to Real Betis from Manchester United. Since he arrived in the LaLiga, Antony has been a revelation on the right wing for Betis. He has created numerous chances and converted multiple to help the side emerge victorious.

Once you complete the EA FC Mobile TOTS 25 Antony exchange, you can use the card in your Ultimate Team to win more matches in the Division Rivals mode.

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
