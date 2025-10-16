Farlight 84 Weaver of Wonders season: New Hero, area, Arcade mode, and more

A new season, Weaver of Wonders, went live today (October 16, 2025) in Farlight 84, featuring a new Hero (Jue Chen), area (Skyland), game mode (Evo Raid Arcade), weapon (Shuri-Cards), and the Finisher system, among other content. Read on to learn about the major highlights of the patch.All the major highlights of the Farlight 84 Weaver of Wonders seasonNew Support Hero: Jue ChenTactical skill: Yang HealingTrait 1: Increases healing and reduces cooldown.Trait 2: When knocked down, Yang Sigils can rescue Jue Chen and squadmates.Tactical skill: Yin DestructionTrait 1: Slightly increases explosion damage and decreases cooldown.Trait 2: All damaged enemies are Slowed.Ultimate skill: Yin-Yang InversionTrait 1: Reduces cooldown.Trait 2: Whenever Jue Chen enters the Dark Realm, she receives Yang Healing's effects. However, it cannot be applied to other Lightcatchers.Also read: Kui Dou in Farlight 84: All abilities exploredNew area: SkylandThis new area is available in the Nextara and Sunder Realms maps.New Arcade mode: Evo RaidIn this mode, players can work as a team to defeat enemies and upgrade their weapons. To win, they can max out the Evo Meter or have the highest Evo Meter progress when the match ends.New weapon: Shuri-CardsA final weapon in the Evo Raid mode, Shuri-Cards is a high-powered single-shot throwing weapon that has a chance to appear in Airdrops and Matchmaking modes.New system: FinishersTo trigger a deadly Finisher animation, get close to a downed enemy.New Mods1x Target Enhancement SightTarget Enhancement Variable ScopeA new Legendary Shotgun ChokeRapid-Fire Hammer to First Person ModeMod Skins and Weapon AccessoriesNew BuddiesSplatfishPandaponSuper CalamurkySuper NimbusNew EventsNew season &quot;Weaver of Wonders,&quot; such as Basic, Advanced, and Elite Triumph Trackers.Forge of Dreams item pack.Faction Clash eventMystic Visions eventDream Team eventAlso read: Syfer in Farlight 84: All abilities exploredHero balance adjustmentsDucksydeA lasting shield that slowly recovers has been added.The character's Ultimate Skill now has a slight in-air delay.EmberWhile inside the Shadow Barrier, all players gain restricted view distance.Kui DouThe handling for Cosmic Authority has been improved.BeauThe damage output of the Vengeance Bomb ability has been reduced.SyferStriking enemies with Pixel Penetrator now slows down their use of healing items.Ling BoBeing within an Aquatic Zone now increases the speed of healing items and reloading.Weapon balancing and adjustmentsRangerMagazine capacity has been changed to 24/27/30/33Fenrir-33Only found in Airdrops now.Will always be found with max-level mods.Base damage has been increased.The default magazine capacity is now 36.The vertical recoil of the first three rounds has been improved.M16Removed from Airdrops and will only be found on the battlefield.Now supports Muzzle, Magazine, Scope, and Stock mods.Magazine capacity has been set at 24/27/30/33.Damage output has been reduced from 27 to 24.VSSDamage output has been reduced from 17 to 16.Also read: Freddie in Farlight 84: All abilities exploredMore articles related to Farlight 84 by Sportskeeda:Ducksyde in Farlight 84: All abilities exploredMaychelle in Farlight 84: All abilities explored