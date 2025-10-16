  • home icon
Farlight 84 Weaver of Wonders season: New Hero, area, Arcade mode, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 16, 2025 17:30 GMT
A new season is here! (Image via Farlight Games)
A new season is here! (Image via Farlight Games)

A new season, Weaver of Wonders, went live today (October 16, 2025) in Farlight 84, featuring a new Hero (Jue Chen), area (Skyland), game mode (Evo Raid Arcade), weapon (Shuri-Cards), and the Finisher system, among other content.

Read on to learn about the major highlights of the patch.

All the major highlights of the Farlight 84 Weaver of Wonders season

New Support Hero: Jue Chen

Tactical skill: Yang Healing

  • Trait 1: Increases healing and reduces cooldown.
  • Trait 2: When knocked down, Yang Sigils can rescue Jue Chen and squadmates.

Tactical skill: Yin Destruction

  • Trait 1: Slightly increases explosion damage and decreases cooldown.
  • Trait 2: All damaged enemies are Slowed.

Ultimate skill: Yin-Yang Inversion

  • Trait 1: Reduces cooldown.
  • Trait 2: Whenever Jue Chen enters the Dark Realm, she receives Yang Healing's effects. However, it cannot be applied to other Lightcatchers.
New area: Skyland

This new area is available in the Nextara and Sunder Realms maps.

New Arcade mode: Evo Raid

In this mode, players can work as a team to defeat enemies and upgrade their weapons. To win, they can max out the Evo Meter or have the highest Evo Meter progress when the match ends.

New weapon: Shuri-Cards

A final weapon in the Evo Raid mode, Shuri-Cards is a high-powered single-shot throwing weapon that has a chance to appear in Airdrops and Matchmaking modes.

New system: Finishers

To trigger a deadly Finisher animation, get close to a downed enemy.

New Mods

  • 1x Target Enhancement Sight
  • Target Enhancement Variable Scope
  • A new Legendary Shotgun Choke
  • Rapid-Fire Hammer to First Person Mode
  • Mod Skins and Weapon Accessories

New Buddies

  • Splatfish
  • Pandapon
  • Super Calamurky
  • Super Nimbus

New Events

  • New season "Weaver of Wonders," such as Basic, Advanced, and Elite Triumph Trackers.
  • Forge of Dreams item pack.
  • Faction Clash event
  • Mystic Visions event
  • Dream Team event

Hero balance adjustments

Ducksyde

  • A lasting shield that slowly recovers has been added.
  • The character's Ultimate Skill now has a slight in-air delay.

Ember

  • While inside the Shadow Barrier, all players gain restricted view distance.

Kui Dou

  • The handling for Cosmic Authority has been improved.

Beau

  • The damage output of the Vengeance Bomb ability has been reduced.

Syfer

  • Striking enemies with Pixel Penetrator now slows down their use of healing items.
Ling Bo

  • Being within an Aquatic Zone now increases the speed of healing items and reloading.

Weapon balancing and adjustments

Ranger

  • Magazine capacity has been changed to 24/27/30/33

Fenrir-33

  • Only found in Airdrops now.
  • Will always be found with max-level mods.
  • Base damage has been increased.
  • The default magazine capacity is now 36.
  • The vertical recoil of the first three rounds has been improved.

M16

  • Removed from Airdrops and will only be found on the battlefield.
  • Now supports Muzzle, Magazine, Scope, and Stock mods.
  • Magazine capacity has been set at 24/27/30/33.
  • Damage output has been reduced from 27 to 24.
VSS

  • Damage output has been reduced from 17 to 16.

