Syfer in Farlight 84: All abilities explored 

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 06, 2025 10:14 GMT
Syfer, a brilliant hacker and tactical mastermind armed with powerful ether tech, will arrive in Farlight 84 on August 7, 2025. She's skilled with Pixel Penetrator, Coords Shift, and EMP Ultimate abilities that give her an edge over her opponents on the battlefield. Like other characters, you can unlock Syfer by completing missions, challenges, or purchasing her via in-game currency after her arrival.

Read on to learn everything we know about this character so far.

Disclaimer: Syfer is still in the development phase. Players are advised to take the information in this article with a pinch of salt.

Everything you need to know about Syfer in Farlight 84

These are Syfer's abilities:

Pixel Penetrator

The Pixel Penetrator ability provides Syfer with information on the whereabouts of her enemies, allowing her to lock down her target and hack them. The ability also emits a beam of light upon activation that damages all nearby enemies' shields.

Coords Shift

The Coords Shift ability is crucial in times of crisis. Upon activation, it lets Syfer throw a cube and then teleport to its location at any time. She can either reposition herself to the cube's location while it's in the air or after it lands on the ground. Furthermore, after the first teleportation, Syfer can teleport back to her original position.

Constraining Code

Constraining Code is Syfer's ultimate ability, allowing her to summon a digital force field that deals damage to enemies' shields and silences them. This keeps foes from using their skills and suppressing any summons in their area.

Is Farlight 84 receiving a first-person (FPP) mode?

Farlight Games is working toward releasing an FPP mode in Farlight 84. The title has had only a third-person mode since its release in 2023. However, in late 2024, the developer announced that players can expect an FPP mode to arrive soon. They further discussed that introducing this mode will take a lot of effort, but they are willing to undertake the task.

As of now, the developer hasn't released an official release date for its arrival. That said, they have assured that it will arrive this month (August 2025).

