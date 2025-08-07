Kui Dou in Farlight 84: All abilities explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 07, 2025 08:09 GMT
A new character is here! (Image via Farlight Games)
Kui Dou is one of the two characters to arrive with Farlight 84's global relaunch today (August 7, 2025). This lone martial artist possesses abilities that allow him to strike down his foes with spectral arms, breakneck agility, explosives, and lightning fury. Read on to learn more about Kui Dou in Faright 84.

Everything you need to know about Kui Dou in Farlight 84

Here's a breakdown of Kui Dou's abilities:

  • Gale Stride: This ability increases Kui Dou's movement speed, allowing him to move around at a breakneck pace.
  • Cosmic Throw: It lets Kui Dou throw Cosmic Mines that deal damage and slow down foes.
  • Cosmic Authority: Cosmic Authority is Kui Dou's ultimate, granting him four extra spectral arms to inflict powerful attacks. They defend him from incoming attacks as well.

Who is Syfer in Farlight 84?

Syfer and Kui Dou are two characters released in the game&#039;s global relaunch (Image via Farlight Games)
Syfer is another fresh character to be introduced Farlight 84's global relaunch. Her abilities are Pixel Pentrator, Coords Shift, and EMP Ultimate abilities. Here's a breakdown of her skills:

  • Pixel Penetrator: It lets Syfer know the enemies' whereabouts, allowing her to lock them down and hack them. It also emits a beam of light when triggered, damaging all nearby foes' shields.
  • Coords Shift: This ability lets Syfer teleport to wherever she throws her cube. She can reposition herself to its location while it's in the air or after it lands on the ground. After the first teleportation, she can also teleport back to her original position. All this makes the skill a big help in times of crisis on the battlefield.
  • Constraining Code: This is Syfer's ultimate ability that lets her summon a digital force field that inflicts damage to enemies' shields and silences them. Doing so keeps enemies from using their abilities, as well as suppressing any summons in their surrounding area.
Himanshu Suryawanshi

