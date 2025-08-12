Maychelle in Farlight 84: All abilities explored

Farlight 84's global relaunch introduced numerous fresh characters, such as Kui Dou, Syfer, Freddie, and Maychelle, among others. Maychelle is skilled at revealing her enemies' locations with her Sonic Tracking ability. Furthermore, her Ultimate skill raises a rock stage with ziplines and one-way barriers.
Read on to learn more about Maychelle.
Everything you need to know about Maychelle in Farlight 84
Here are all the abilities of Maychelle:
Sonic Tracking
Sonic Tracking releases sound waves that let Maychelle know the whereabouts of her nearby enemies.
Sonic Waves
Sonic Waves lets Maychelle throw a speaker that penetrates walls and deals continuous damage to foes.
Ongoing Show
Ongoing Show is the Ultimate ability of Maychelle that, as mentioned previously, lets her raise a rock stage with ziplines and barriers. It gives her an excellent vantage point to locate nearby foes and take them down.
Who are the other characters released in the Farlight 84's global relaunch?
Detailed below are the fresh characters that have been released with Farlight 84's global relaunch.
Syfer
A hacker and tactician, Syfer is skilled with Pixel Penetrator, Coords Shift, and EMP abilities that let her hack foes, pin them down, and disable their skills.
Kui Dou
A martial artist, Kui Dou, possesses Gale Stride, Cosmic Mines, and Cosmic Authority skills. Thanks to them, the character can trap foes and perform lethal spectral strikes with boosted movement speed.
Ling Bo
Ling Bo has Water Shield, Hidden Dragon, and Turbulent Realm abilities. They let him defend himself, reduce enemies' speed and damage, and trap foes.
Momoi
Momoi can transform into Bitesy for defense and summon Punchy, her pet, to deal massive damage to foes as well as slow them down.
Phantom
Phantom is a hunter who has gadgets, like Origem Traps, Scanner Grenades, and Optic Camo. The character is excellent for those who prefer to keep a low profile on the battlefield.
Freddie
Freddie is a carbon-based entity who possesses Special Trap, E-Net, and Backup abilities. They allow him to create a holographic double to deceive enemies, immobilize enemies, and transfer the data when code cracking fails.
