Freddie in Farlight 84: All abilities explored

Farlight 84's global relaunch has introduced many fresh characters, including Kui Dou, Syfer, and Freddie. A carbon-based entity, Freddie is skilled with E-Net, with which he can trap enemies. Furthermore, his ultimate ability creates a holographic double with whom he can swap places at any moment to trick enemies.Read on to learn more about this new character.All the abilities of Freddie in Farlight 84 exploredThe battlefield is nothing more than a network for Freddie to hack (Image via Farlight Games)Here are all of Freddie's abilities:Special TrapSpecial Trap allows Freddie to generate a holographic double, letting him bait his foes. He can also swap positions with this illusion to deceive enemies or retreat to a safe place.This ability lets Freddie weave data into lethal dragnets that deal massive damage.Also read: All Heroes with their abilities and skillsE-NetE-Net is Freddie's gadget that he can throw at enemies to immobilize them, rendering them incapable of escaping for some time. When this happens, don't waste a second and go all in for a kill.BackupWhen code cracking fails, Freddie can use the Backup skill to transfer the data.Also read: Farlight 84 Sunder Realms guide: All details exploredWho are the other new characters added besides Freddie?With Farlight 84's global relaunch, the developer has introduced the following fresh characters:SyferSyfer is a hacker and tactician skilled with Pixel Penetrator, Coords Shift, and an EMP Ultimate ability that allows her to hack foes and disable their skills.Kui DouKui Dou is a martial artist who has Gale Stride, Cosmic Mines, and Cosmic Authority skills. These abilities allow him to trap foes, perform devastating spectral strikes, and boost his speed.Ling BoLing Bo is a fighter who has Water Shield, Hidden Dragon, and Turbulent Realm abilities, which allow him to defend himself, decrease opponents' speed and damage, and trap enemies.MomoiMomoi is skilled at transforming into Bitesy for defense and summons Punchy, a pet, to inflict damage on enemies and slow them down.PhantomPhantom is a stealthy hunter equipped with Origem Traps, Scanner Grenades, and Optic Camo gadgets. All these make him an excellent choice for those who prefer to keep a low profile on the battlefield.MaychelleMaychelle is skilled at revealing enemies with her Sonic Tracking ability. She can also attack through walls and use her Ultimate ability for mobility and cover.