How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills Challenge

The Clash of Clans Drills and Spills Challenge features the new Mash-A-Rama Hero skin and Scenery, which are part of the game's September 2025 roadmap. The given base highlights key defensive structures, requiring you to carefully choose your opening technique and strategy to plunder 100% loot while destroying the base.By completing this challenge, you can earn 25 Gems, a Resource Potion, and a bundle of other valuable items.On that note, this article provides the necessary guide to help you achieve a complete victory in the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills Challenge.Method to gain a 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills ChallengeLaunch the attack with Spells and Barbarian KingStart by using your Lightning Spells on the Air Sweeper to the left of the Town Hall. This prevents it from interfering with your air units in the later part of the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills Challenge. Next, drop your Earthquake Spells over the Invisibility Spell Tower to weaken the Monoliths.Deploy your Barbarian King near the bush at the top of the base, and activate his Spiky Ball Hero Equipment ability to take down key defenses present there.Ground troop deployment in the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills ChallengeOn the right side near the tree, send in your Ice Golems, Wall Breaker, P.E.K.K.A, Healers, Yetis, Super Valkyrie, Apprentice Warden, Furnace Queen, and Grand Warden. Rage them through the defensive core for maximum destruction.Once that is done, add your Balloons and Dragons on the right, followed by the Minion Prince. Use Poison Spell on the Clan Castle troops as they appear, and drop a Skeleton Spell on the remaining Monolith.Also read: Clash of Clans September 2025 updateTroop support and Hero timing at the SouthWall Breaker and Headhunter placement (Image via Supercell || YouTube/@JudoSloth)Deploy your Lava Hound with another Wall Breaker at the tree side. After the first wall is broken, send the second Wall Breaker along with two Headhunters. Hold your Hero abilities for as long as possible, but activate them if their health drops too low. Save your Warden ability for the back end of the attack, especially against the Single-Target Inferno Towers.Last stage of the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills ChallengeCast your Ice Block Spell at the far side if needed, though in this spam-heavy attack, it's often unnecessary. The Minion Prince's ability reduces incoming damage, making him the best candidate for revival if he falls. Once powered up, he will carry you through the rest of the base and help you achieve a 3-star victory.