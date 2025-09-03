  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills Challenge

How to 3-star the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills Challenge

By Md Farhan Sajid
Published Sep 03, 2025 18:22 GMT
Coverr
Base overview of Drills and Spills Challenge in CoC (Image via Supercell || YouTube/@JudoSloth)

The Clash of Clans Drills and Spills Challenge features the new Mash-A-Rama Hero skin and Scenery, which are part of the game's September 2025 roadmap. The given base highlights key defensive structures, requiring you to carefully choose your opening technique and strategy to plunder 100% loot while destroying the base.

Ad

By completing this challenge, you can earn 25 Gems, a Resource Potion, and a bundle of other valuable items.

On that note, this article provides the necessary guide to help you achieve a complete victory in the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills Challenge.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Method to gain a 3-star victory in the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills Challenge

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Launch the attack with Spells and Barbarian King

Start by using your Lightning Spells on the Air Sweeper to the left of the Town Hall. This prevents it from interfering with your air units in the later part of the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills Challenge. Next, drop your Earthquake Spells over the Invisibility Spell Tower to weaken the Monoliths.

Deploy your Barbarian King near the bush at the top of the base, and activate his Spiky Ball Hero Equipment ability to take down key defenses present there.

Ad

Ground troop deployment in the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills Challenge

On the right side near the tree, send in your Ice Golems, Wall Breaker, P.E.K.K.A, Healers, Yetis, Super Valkyrie, Apprentice Warden, Furnace Queen, and Grand Warden. Rage them through the defensive core for maximum destruction.

Once that is done, add your Balloons and Dragons on the right, followed by the Minion Prince. Use Poison Spell on the Clan Castle troops as they appear, and drop a Skeleton Spell on the remaining Monolith.

Ad

Also read: Clash of Clans September 2025 update

Troop support and Hero timing at the South

Wall Breaker and Headhunter placement (Image via Supercell || YouTube/@JudoSloth)
Wall Breaker and Headhunter placement (Image via Supercell || YouTube/@JudoSloth)

Deploy your Lava Hound with another Wall Breaker at the tree side. After the first wall is broken, send the second Wall Breaker along with two Headhunters. Hold your Hero abilities for as long as possible, but activate them if their health drops too low. Save your Warden ability for the back end of the attack, especially against the Single-Target Inferno Towers.

Ad

Last stage of the Clash of Clans Drills and Spills Challenge

Cast your Ice Block Spell at the far side if needed, though in this spam-heavy attack, it’s often unnecessary. The Minion Prince's ability reduces incoming damage, making him the best candidate for revival if he falls. Once powered up, he will carry you through the rest of the base and help you achieve a 3-star victory.

Check out more articles related to the game:

About the author
Md Farhan Sajid

Md Farhan Sajid

Twitter icon

Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A gaming aficionado since his childhood days, Clash Royale was his gateway into this world, and it has culminated in an impressive writing career, garnering more than 7.6 million reads in just 13 months at Sportskeeda. More often than not, he can be found on X unearthing important news to break to the community.

Judo Sloth Gaming, Itzu, and Prettex Gaming are Farhan's favorite Clash of Clans gaming channels. However, if given an opportunity to drop into any game of his choice, Farhan would opt for Pokémon Go as he fantasizes about catching and training various critters like Pikachu, Charizard, and Bulbasaur.

Farhan is currently pursuing a B.Tech. in Computer Science and Business Systems. While this field may not have a direct connection to his passion for esports journalism, the experience he has gathered and the core values he has developed through his education have proven to be invaluable pillars of his work at Sportskeeda.

When he’s taking a break from creating helpful guides for the community, he can be found gaming on his phone, reading manga or novels, and watching football or cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications