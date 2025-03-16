To cheat in Monopoly GO using the Airplane Mode hack, you must get popular among tycoons who are trying to earn more dice rolls to boost their in-game progress. Although the APM hack (Airplane Mode hack) has recently fluctuated, it is still an effective way many players use to get some advantage by manipulating their dice rolls.

This article will talk in detail about how to cheat in Monopoly GO using the Airplane Mode hack. However, do note that using this glitch comes with the risk of facing penalties like suspension of your account.

The Airplane Mode hack can help you cheat in Monopoly GO

You can cheat in Monopoly GO using the Airplane Mode hack, but this hack does not help you earn dice rolls. Instead, it helps you manipulate the number of rolls in your stock.

Players turn on the Airplane Mode to disconnect the game from the internet before rolling the dice. Theoretically, this can prevent the game from registering the dice rolls with the servers. The main benefit of this process is that you can reset the game if you don't like the outcome of the rolls.

This way, you can get favorable outcomes from your rolls in the majority of the cases.

The Monopoly GO Airplane Mode hack can help you manipulate number of dice rolls (Image via Scopely))

Check out the step-by-step guide below to learn how to cheat in Monopoly GO using Airplane Mode hack:

Step 1: Open the game.

Open the game. Step 2: Turn on the Airplane Mode after arriving at the home screen.

Turn on the Airplane Mode after arriving at the home screen. Step 3: Roll dice and check the results of your rolls.

Roll dice and check the results of your rolls. Step 4: If you find the results satisfying turn off the Airplane Mode.

However, if you don't get the desired results from the rolls, you can clear the app's data from your Android device's settings. Alternatively, you can uninstall and re-install the game if you are on an iOS device. Once you reset the game, disable the Airplane Mode and re-launch the game. Repeat the process until you get your desired results.

Scopely has a Daily Login Limit to prevent this exploitation of the game's mechanics

Since a lot of players were cheating in Monopoly GO using the Airplane Mode hack, Scopely has now set a Daily Login limit to stop this exploitation and ensure fair play for all.

There are risk factors associated with using the Airplane Mode hack in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

Due to this limit, players who frequently connect the game to their Facebook, Apple, or Google accounts will receive a "Limit Warning" notice reminding them that they are reaching their daily login limit. Players who ignore the warning and continue logging out and into their accounts might receive a temporary ban.

