How to defeat Deviljho in Monster Hunter Now

Riftborne Deviljho in Monster Hunter Now has arrived today (September 22, 2025). It has the same weaknesses but is tougher to defeat than its regular version. This creature is found in Forest, Desert, and Swamp areas and possesses the Dragon element. Furthermore, the beast's rapid metabolism makes it scour for food incessantly.

Read on to learn how to defeat Deviljho in Monster Hunter Now.

Guide to defeat Deviljho in Monster Hunter Now

You can find Deviljho in Monster Hunter Now during the Outbreak event. Here are some tips and tricks to defeat it:

  • When Deviljho gets aggressive, its body swells and its skin goes red. In such a state, the beast exhales breath emissions over wide arcs after performing bite attacks.
  • Inflict enough damage or deal Paralysis, Stun, or Sleep on Deviljho when it's in its fired-up state. If you do so, it will recoil, counterattack, and eventually topple.
  • Once Deviljho topples, it will calm down, and its body will be softened. When this happens, aim for its chest to deal as much damage as possible.
  • Match your weapon's element with elemental attack skills to maximize your damage output.
  • Use Evade Extender to dodge wide-range breath attacks easily.
  • Use Partbreaker to destroy the special parts of Deviljho easily.
  • The Pursuit skill boosts damage after you break parts and activates on special parts. So, prioritize aiming for these breakable parts of the Monster.
Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan

Here are the recommended strategies to defeat Deviljho in Monster Hunter Now:

Elements

  • Thunder
  • Dragon
  • Poison

Skills

  • Thunder Attack/Dragon Attack/Poison Attack
  • Evade Extender
  • Partbreaker
  • Pursuit

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Espinas set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

What can you do with materials dropped by Deviljho in Monster Hunter Now?

Materials dropped by Deviljho can be used to forge the Deviljho set. Here are all the armor parts that the set features:

  • Vangis Helm: Slugger Level 2, Dragon Attack Level 1
  • Vangis Mail: Latent Power Level 2
  • Vangis Vambraces: Peak Performance Level 2, Dragon Attack Level 1
  • Vangis Coil: Dragon Attack Level 2, Tremor Resistance Level 1
  • Vangis Greaves: Guts Level 2, Latent Power Level 1

Here are all the weapons that the set features:

  • Fatal Bite: Skyward Striker Level 2
  • Anguish: Focus Level 1
  • Reaver Calamity: Quick Work Level 1
  • Devil's Crush: Slugger Level 1
  • Insatiable Gunlance: Artillery Level 1
  • Devil's Madness: Rising Tide Level 1
Also read: Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

