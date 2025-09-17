How to defeat Espinas in Monster Hunter Now

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 17, 2025 10:00 GMT
Defeat Espinas with this guide (Image via Niantic)
Espinas in Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)

Espinas is a new monster that recently arrived in Monster Hunter Now. The materials dropped by this beast are used to forge the Espinas set, which is imbued with new skills, Pursuit and Vital Fire, and increases your weapon's fire element value based on your health.

Read on to learn how you can defeat Espinas in Monster Hunter Now.

Guide to defeat Espinas in Monster Hunter Now

Under normal circumstances, Espinas' hide is hard and difficult to attack. However, when it roars, its body turns red and flesh softens, making part breaks possible. After roaring, Espinas employs powerful attacks, such as consecutive charge attacks and five back-to-back breath attacks after leaping backwards. It can also breathe fire that causes paralysis and poison. Here are some tips and tricks to defeat Espinas in Monster Hunter Now:

  • Avoid standing in the front and near the tail of Espinas. It bites, knocks down, and performs wide-range sweeps & tail smashes on opponents standing in these spots.
  • Wait and attack on Espinas' feet and any openings.
  • For higher damage output, match your weapon's element with elemental attack skills.
  • To counter paralysis and poison from breath attacks, use resistance skills.
Here are the breakable parts of Espinas:

  • Back
  • Wings
  • Head
  • Tail (Sever only)

Here are the recommended elements and skills while fighting the monster:

Elements

  • Ice
  • Dragon

Skills

  • Ice Attack/Dragon Attack
  • Evade Extender
  • Poison Resistance/Paralysis Resistance
  • Weakness Exploit

Other things to know

  • Evade Extender helps you dive quickly underfoot since Espinas covers wide areas with charges and back-to-back breath attacks.
  • Weakness Exploit is especially effective when Espinas' body turns red and its flesh softens.

Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Espinas set

Here are all the armor parts that the Espinas set features:

  • Espinas Brain: Vital Fire Level 1, Health Boost Level 1
  • Espinash Muscle: Pursuit Level 3
  • Espinas Vambraces: Special Partbreaker Level 2, Lock On Level 1
  • Espinas Bowels: Pursuit Level 2, Partbreaker Level 1
  • Espinas Heel: Vital Fire Level 2

Here are all the weapons and the skills featured in the set:

  • Rosen Messer+
  • Rosen Zahn+
  • Rosen Brett+
  • Rosen Fader+
  • Rosen Hammer+
  • Rosen Gitarre: Melody Effect - Water Resistance Up, Knockbacks Negated, Affinity Up (L)
  • Rosen Ranze: Haven't been disclosed yet
  • Rosen Kanone: Shelling Type - Wide
  • Rosen Acanta: Phial Type - Power Element Phial
  • Rosen Rupe: Phial Type - Impact Phial
  • Rosen Gewehr+: Ammo Type - Spread Fire Ammo, Paralysis Ammo, Spread Fire Ammo
  • Rosen Kugel+: Ammo Type - Paralysis Ammo, Spread Fire Ammo, Slicing Fire Ammo
  • Rosen Bogen+: Charged Shot - Pierce Level 1 - Level 4
