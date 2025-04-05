How to get 30 mo.gold in mo.co for free

Mo.gold in mo.co is a currency used to purchase exclusive Merch Drops. Players can collect it by completing outfit sets, competing in events, or by spending real money. That said, acquiring mo.gold is an arduous task and often requires hours of grinding. To help players collect this currency, Supercell has started a campaign that rewards players 30 mo.gold for connecting their account to a Supercell ID.

This article explains how players can collect 30 mo.gold in mo.co for free.

Steps to get 30 free mo.gold in mo.co

'Supercell ID' option appears after tapping on the hamburger icon (Image via Supercel)

To get the free mo.gold, you have to connect your in-game account to your Supercell ID. The steps to do so are given below:

Step 1: Launch mo.co and tap on the hamburger icon at the top-right corner.

Launch mo.co and tap on the hamburger icon at the top-right corner. Step 2: Tap on the Supercell ID button.

Tap on the Supercell ID button. Step 3: Enter and confirm your email ID by inputting the OTP.

Afterward, the game will be relaunched and free mo.gold will be available in the mo.co shop. It will be featured in a banner named SCID REWARD.

Once the Supercell ID is connected, you will be eligible for Supercell ID Rewards. Additionally, your in-game progress will be attached to the ID, allowing you to play the game on multiple devices.

Additionally, it is not known when this offer might expire. Therefore, players are advised to claim the free 30 mo.gold in mo.co.

Other details of mo.gold in mo.co

Mo.gold and Merch Tokens are currencies that can be spent to purchase cosmetics. While Merch Tokens are relatively easier to stock, collecting mo.gold often requires considerable grinding.

Mo.gold is used to purchase limited-time Merch Drops. It can be collected by the following means:

Shop Offers: mo.gold in mo.co is one of the few items that can be purchased by spending real money. These are also available in the Supercell Store, which also features some website bonuses.

mo.gold in mo.co is one of the few items that can be purchased by spending real money. These are also available in the Supercell Store, which also features some website bonuses. Events: mo.co often features events that run for a few days and contain some mo.gold as rewards. Players can expect to collect up to 10 mo.gold from such events.

mo.co often features events that run for a few days and contain some mo.gold as rewards. Players can expect to collect up to 10 mo.gold from such events. Completing Merch sets: In the in-game shop, players can purchase and view different Merch sets. Completing each one rewards a few mo.gold, based on the rarity of the set

