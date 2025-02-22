How to get the Brawl Stars Scroll Spray for free

Supercell has recently released a promo code that grants players the Brawl Stars Scroll Spray for free. It is a cosmetic that can be used mid-battle to mark a small area. In terms of appearance, the Scroll Spray resembles a scroll with a cross, exclaimation mark, hash, and skull drawn on it. Claiming the freebie is straightforward, all it takes is a few clicks on a device with the game installed.

This article explains how players can acquire the Brawl Stars Scroll Spray for free.

Note: The voucher is working as of February 22, 2025, and may expire at any time. Therefore, players are advised to claim the freebie soon.

Step-by-step guide to unlock the Brawl Stars Scroll Spray for free

Players can also scan this QR code to acquire the free Spray (Image via Supercell)

To acquire the Brawl Stars Scroll Spray for free, you have to click on the reward link on a device with the game installed. The exact steps are as follows:

Step 1: Click on this voucher link.

Step 2: On the voucher redemption website, select Claim Reward.

Step 3: The game will launch and a pop-up will appear asking if you want to claim the freebie now. Select "Claim."

Afterward, you will get an in-game mail stating that the voucher has been claimed successfully.

How to use the Brawl Stars Scroll Spary

The Brawl Stars Scroll Spray is selected at slot 1 (Image via Supercell)

After unlocking the Brawl Stars Scroll Spray, you have to equip it before using it in battle. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Launch Brawl Stars and open the Brawlers tab.

Launch Brawl Stars and open the Brawlers tab. Step 2: Select any brawler.

Select any brawler. Step 3: Tap on the Speech Bubble (middle icon at the bottom left corner).

Tap on the Speech Bubble (middle icon at the bottom left corner). Step 4: Open the Sprays section and select a spray slot.

Open the Sprays section and select a spray slot. Step 5: Select the free Scroll Spray to equip it.

Once equipped, you can use the Scroll Spray in Brawl Stars midbattle by tapping the Spray button. Notably, you can only have one active spray on the map.

