How to get Builder Potion in Clash of Clans for free (February 2025)

The Builder Potion in Clash of Clans is a special magic item that boosts the construction speed of builders in the Home Village. It can be bought for 285 Gems or 30 Raid Medals from the in-game shop. When used, it accelerates the work rate of all builders on a specific building by 10 times for one hour, allowing a builder to complete a 10-hour task in just an hour.

Supercell is offering the Builder Potion in Clash of Clans for free during the Snake Festival event. This article outlines the steps to claim it from the official store.

Method to get a free Builder Potion in Clash of Clans

Here are the required steps:

Head to the official Clash of Clans store by clicking this link. Log in to your gaming account and scroll to the code redemption section at the end of the page. Type ONEMAGICGIFT in the provided text field and choose the Submit button. Finally, select your gaming account and click the Claim Gift button to complete the process.

Note that players can also get a free Rune of Gold and 100 Snake Medals from the official store, alongside the free Builder Potion. However, they must claim it urgently as these offers often have a short deadline.

Troubleshooting tips

Offer redemption section (Image via Supercell)

Upon facing any difficulty, players should utilize the following troubleshooting tips:

Leverage high-speed internet: Sometimes, the slow internet speed hampers the offer redemption process. Therefore, you must use the fastest available internet connection to get the free in-game item.

Sometimes, the slow internet speed hampers the offer redemption process. Therefore, you must use the fastest available internet connection to get the free in-game item. Use an updated version of a popular browser: All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. Thus, players should use the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to claim a free Builder Potion in Clash of Clans.

All browsers are equipped with various firewalls to protect users from malicious websites. However, on some occasions, they might prevent the official webpage from functioning properly. This issue is mostly present in lesser-used browsers. Thus, players should use the updated version of a popular browser like Chrome or Mozilla Firefox to claim a free Builder Potion in Clash of Clans. Clear cache and restart the device: One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device. This will likely resolve all existing issues.

One of the most effective ways to overcome technology-related issues is to clear the existing cache and restart the device. This will likely resolve all existing issues. Use a different device: If a player fails to redeem the free Builder Potion in Clash of Clans despite the tips mentioned above, the issue likely lies with their mobile device. In such circumstances, they should leverage their friend's or relative's phone to claim the offer. Logging out of the new device to keep one's gaming account secure is important.

