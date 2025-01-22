How to get Clan Castle Cake in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event for free

Supercell is offering a Clan Castle Cake in Clash of Clans on the third day of the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event for free to help you reinforce the Clan Castle Troops constantly for 12 hours. Ever since the Magic Snacks arrived (in September 2024) in the game, it became one of the rarest Magic Items. Players can only get it from Chests during Treasure Hunts.

Thus, when Supercell announced it would be giving away these snacks for free during the Clash of Clans Magic Snacks Freebie event, the community was excited. The event began on January 20, 2025, and will last for six days, giving away one Magic Snack to players each day. It will conclude on January 25, 2025. Today marks the third day of the event.

This article explains how to get Clan Castle Cake in the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event for free.

Trending

A complete guide on how to get Clan Castle Cake in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event

The Clan Castle Cake is one of the best Magic Snacks. It reinforces your Clan Castle Troops so that you always have some extra high-level troops during attacks and defenses.

Also read: Beginner's mistakes in COC you must avoid

Expand Tweet

Check out the complete step-by-step guide below to get the free Clan Castle Cake in Clash of Clans for free:

Click on "Claim" to claim the rewards (Image via Supercell)

Step 1: Open the official X post and click on the link provided in the post above (or click this link).

Open the official X post and click on the link provided in the post above (or click this link). Step 2: Once you are redirected to the game, the "Claim Reward" dialogue will appear. Click on "Claim".

Once you are redirected to the game, the "Claim Reward" dialogue will appear. Click on "Claim". Step 3: Click on "Okay" in the "Reward Received" dialogue box and continue playing.

Note that Clan Castle Cake will reinforce your Clan Castle Troops for 12 hours for free. Furthermore, this Magic Snack will expire after 24 hours, and you cannot recover it from anywhere. Thus, it is advised to use the item as soon as you receive it.

Also read: Funneling tips for COC players

Magic Snacks first arrived in Clash of Clans with the September 2024 update. The Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie Event will last only three more days.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Clash of Clans-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback