How to get a free Clan Castle Cake in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event

A free Clan Castle Cake is the seventh-day reward in the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event, succeeding the Training Treat. This in-game item allows players to reinforce their Clan Castle for 12 hours without spending any Raid Medals. The units added will be at the maximum allowed level, strengthening the defense.

This article provides the required steps to obtain a free Clan Castle Cake in the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event.

Method to gain Clan Castle Cake in Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event for free

Expand Tweet

Trending

Here are the required steps:

Run the Clash of Clans app on your mobile device and minimize it. Do not quit the game. Head to the official voucher redemption webpage by clicking this link. Select the Claim Reward button to proceed. You will be redirected to a pop-up window inside the game. Choose the Claim button there to complete the process.

Note that the daily free reward offered in the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event remains valid for just 24 hours. Hence, it's essential to claim the free Clan Castle Cake before it expires.

Also read: Clash of Clans Ice Warden Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

Troubleshooting tips

The offer redemption webpage (Image via Supercell)

Upon facing an issue, you can try the following troubleshooting tips to resolve them:

Use an updated version of a popular browser: Utilizing a reliable and updated browser is essential to mitigate webpage-related issues that might crop up due to technological insufficiency. You must use the updated versions of browsers like Chrome or Mozilla to redeem the free Clan Castle Cake in the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event.

Utilizing a reliable and updated browser is essential to mitigate webpage-related issues that might crop up due to technological insufficiency. You must use the updated versions of browsers like Chrome or Mozilla to redeem the free Clan Castle Cake in the Clash of Clans Magic Snack Freebie event. Clear cache: If you encounter difficulties while claiming the free reward, try clearing your browser's cache. This simple step can resolve technical glitches and help you access the free rewards.

If you encounter difficulties while claiming the free reward, try clearing your browser's cache. This simple step can resolve technical glitches and help you access the free rewards. Use a fast internet connection: A stable and fast internet connection is vital for online games like Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. Slow internet can disrupt processes like reward redemption while high-speed internet will help you get your rewards on time.

A stable and fast internet connection is vital for online games like Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. Slow internet can disrupt processes like reward redemption while high-speed internet will help you get your rewards on time. Use a different device: If the problem persists, consider switching to another device. This can help overcome device-specific issues. Don’t forget to log out of your Clash of Clans account after completing the process to safeguard your account's security.

Check out more articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback