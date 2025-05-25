How to get a free Diamond Pass in Clash Royale Season 72

Buying a Diamond Pass in Clash Royale yields exclusive perks, additional progression, Clan Gifts, and other high-tier commodities. This seasonal pass is priced at $11.99 and might vary depending on the buyer's region or country. It's worth mentioning that the title used to feature a Gold Pass as well, but the developer has replaced it with a revamped Diamond and Free passes.
Currently, the exclusive items the Diamond Pass offers include tower skin, high-tier chests, emotes, and Lucky Drops. The Free Pass, on the other hand, yields Evolution Shards, Animated Banner, and Lucky Drops.
Read on to learn how to get the Diamond Pass in Clash Royale Season 72 without spending a penny.
How to get a Diamond Pass in Clash Royale for free in Season 72
The work-in-progress (WIP) balance changes that Supercell releases every month make for an excellent method to procure a free Diamond Pass in Clash Royale. These tentative changes are released to assess gamers' views and tailor them to their needs.
You can help the developer finalize the update by submitting your feedback. Those who do so might receive a free Diamond Pass in Clash Royale. However, make sure to give constructive and genuine reviews, which will increase your chances of getting the freebie.
Here's how you can submit your feedback for the latest work-in-progress balance changes:
- Step 1: Visit a content creator's X profile who regularly posts content related to Clash Royale.
- Step 2: Tap the link captioned in the post, which reveals the recent WIP changes.
- Step 3: Check out all the balance changes and scroll down to the Feedback and Giveaway Section.
- Step 4: Tap on the link featured in this section, which will redirect you to a page polling for the finalized balance changes.
- Step 5: Go over these polls and drop a constructive feedback in the comment section.
Complete these steps, and you can get a free Diamond Pass.
Clash Royale Season 72 WIP balance changes
All nerfed troops
- Boss Bandit
- Lightning
- Evolved Ice Spirit
- Evolved Witch
All buffed troops
- Cannon Cart
- Goblin Demolisher
- Little Prince
- Rune Giant
- Evolved Wizard
That covers everything you must know about the latest WIP balance changes for Clash Royale Season 72 and how you can get a free Diamond Pass from them.
