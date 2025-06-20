How get free Earth Crystal, Premium Steak, and Zenny in Monster Hunter Now

You can currently grab Earth Crystal, Premium Steak, and Zenny in Monster Hunter Now for free. To celebrate Season 6, Scarlet Gaze in the Gloam, the game's developer is giving away these items via a redemption code. Note that this code is valid until July 19, 2025, so redeem these rewards on time.
Read on to get the redemption code offering Earth Crystal, Premium Steak, and Zenny in Monster Hunter Now, and learn how to use it.
Also read: 5 best builds in Monster Hunter Now
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to use the redemption code offering Earth Crystal, Premium Steak, and Zenny in Monster Hunter Now
Here's how you can use the redemption code offering Earth Crystal, Premium Steak, and Zenny in Monster Hunter Now:
- Step 1: Visit the website: https://store.monsterhunternow.com/offer-redemption
- Step 2: Log in using your in-game credentials.
- Step 3: Enter the code: 2025RIFTBORNE
After successfully redeeming the code, you will see a message stating that Earth Crystal x15, Premium Steak x1, and Zenny x2000 have been added to your item box.
If the items haven't been added to your inventory, restart the game. However, if the message reads, "The code has already been redeemed, and the item has been granted," it means you have already used the redemption code.
If you possess the maximum number of the mentioned items that is allowed, you will not receive the rewards. In such a case, use the items and redeem the code again.
Also read: Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon: Everything you need to know
What are the specialities of Monster Hunter Now Scarlet Gaze in the Gloam season?
The Scarlet Gaze in the Gloam season arrived on June 19, 2025. Here is the content you can expect from this season:
New monsters
- Nargacuga
- Beotodus
- Bishaten
- Great Wroggi
Additional weapon type: Hunting Horn
This weapon type grants notes, and by aligning them in a specific order, you can trigger various melody effects, including increased attack and defense stats, Special Gauge acceleration, and others that vary depending on your weapon.
Riftborn monsters
- Barroth
- Tobi-Kadachi
- Jyuratodus
- Anjanath
- Rathian
- Barioth
New feature: Style customization
This feature allows you to upgrade your grade 8 or higher weapons. This lets you change the actions of your weapon type.
Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now
More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:
- Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored
- Monster Hunter Now Scarlet Gaze in the Gloam season: New weapon type, monsters, and more
- Monster Hunter Now Season 6 Kickoff event