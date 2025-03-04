How to get the Pocket Watch token in Monopoly Go for free

The Pocket Watch token in Monopoly Go is a cosmetic that can be used to show a player's location on the MoGo board. In-game tokens are generally locked behind events and sticker collections, requiring significant investment to unlock. In other cases, tokens are only unlocked if a premium is paid for them. However, tycoons can unlock the Pocket Watch token for free by signing up for MoGo news.

In Monopoly Go, tokens are cosmetics and do not affect the gameplay or progress in any way. That said, this article explains how players can unlock the Pocket Watch token in Monopoly Go for free.

Guide to unlocking the Pocket Watch token in Monopoly Go

Enter details to sign up for MoGo news (Image via Scopely)

Unlocking the Pocket Watch token in Monopoly Go is a straightforward process that can be completed in a few minutes. Follow these steps:

Step 1 : Launch the Monopoly Go game and select the Envelope icon on the right side.

: Launch the Monopoly Go game and select the Envelope icon on the right side. Step 2: Enter your email ID that is tied to the account and tick the "I agree" box.

Enter your email ID that is tied to the account and tick the "I agree" box. Step 3: Select "Register," and a confirmation email will be sent to your inbox.

Select "Register," and a confirmation email will be sent to your inbox. Step 4: Open your email and find the latest message by Scopely and copy the OTP. Also, check the spam messages if the email has not arrived.

Open your email and find the latest message by Scopely and copy the OTP. Also, check the spam messages if the email has not arrived. Step 5: Launch the game and enter the OTP and select verify. You may need to open the Message Icon again.

Afterward, the Pocket Watch token will be credited to your Monopoly account, along with a Blue Sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.

Note: This token will only be unlockable till March 12, 2025, and players are advised to claim it soon

How to apply the Pocket Watch token in Monopoly Go

Select the Equip Button to apply the token (Image via Scopely)

You can apply the Pocket Watch token immediately after unlocking it by selecting the equip button. You can also equip it later on or switch tokens by following these steps:

Step 1: Tap the Hamburger Icon at the top-right corner of the screen

Tap the Hamburger Icon at the top-right corner of the screen Step 2: Select the "My Showroom" option.

Select the "My Showroom" option. Step 3: Select the Pocket Watch token in Monopoly Go or any other alternative.

Afterward, the token in the board will be replaced with the selected option.

