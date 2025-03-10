How to get Shamrock Scottie token in Monopoly Go

The Shamrock Scottie token in Monopoly Go resembles a purple-haired dog wearing a green bow tie and a hat. Players can unlock this adorable token by participating in the upcoming St. Paddy's Partners event. Being a purely cosmetic item, the token only represents the player's position in the game and does not affect the gameplay.

This article explains how players can unlock the Shamrock Scottie Token in Monopoly Go.

Steps to unlock Shamrock Scottie Token in Monopoly Go

A look at the Shamrock Scottie token (Image via Scopely)

To unlock the Shamrock Scottie Token in Monopoly Go, you have to play and complete the upcoming St. Paddy's Partners event. The exact steps are as follows:

Step 1: Log in during the St. Paddy's Partners event, which starts on March 12, 2025.

Log in during the St. Paddy's Partners event, which starts on March 12, 2025. Step 2: Team up with fellow tycoons and participate in the event.

Team up with fellow tycoons and participate in the event. Step 3: Complete the event and claim the grand prize of a Shmrock Scottie token, 5,000 Dice Rolls, a Swap Pack, and a Pot Of Gold Giftbox.

Since the token is tied to the Partners event, it is not known if it will be unlockable afterward. Also, note that such events typically run for four to five days.

All the rewards obtainable from the upcoming event are as follows:

Level 1 (2,500 points): 200 Dice Rolls

200 Dice Rolls Level 2 (6,000 points): Cash

Cash Level 3 (13,000 points): 200-300 Dice Rolls, Cash, and Cash Boost (10 mins)

200-300 Dice Rolls, Cash, and Cash Boost (10 mins) Level 4 (26,500 points): 300-500 Dice Rolls, Orange Sticker pack for the Movie Night album, Mega Heist (20 mins)

300-500 Dice Rolls, Orange Sticker pack for the Movie Night album, Mega Heist (20 mins) Level 5 (32,000 points): 400-600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Blue Ticket, and 30 min Builder Bash

400-600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Blue Ticket, and 30 min Builder Bash Grand Prize: Shmrock Scottie token, 5,000 Dice Rolls, a Swap Pack, and a Pot Of Gold Giftbox.

How to apply the Shamrock Scottie token in Monopoly Go

'My Showroom' in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Once the token is unlocked, you can apply it from the My Showroom tab. Follow this step-by-step guide to do so:

Step 1: Launch Monopoly Go and click the icon on the top-right corner.

Launch Monopoly Go and click the icon on the top-right corner. Step 2: Open the 'My Showroom' tab to see all the tokens you have unlocked so far.

Open the 'My Showroom' tab to see all the tokens you have unlocked so far. Step 3: Select the Shamrock token to use it in the game.

You can also select a newly unlocked token by clicking on the 'Equip' button that appears just after it is acquired. Moreover, any token, dice, or shield cosmetics can be changed or applied at any time from the 'My Showroom' tab.

