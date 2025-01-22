How to get Sledding Husky Token in Monopoly Go

The Sledding Husky Token in Monopoly Go will be available in the upcoming partner's event, the Plushie Partners. It is a token that resembles a Husky dog with a red sweater and blue scarf sledding on a sleigh. In Monopoly Go, tokens are moveable pieces that show the player's location on the Board and can be switched from the player's profile.

This article explains how players can unlock the Sledding Token in Monopoly Go.

How to get the Sledding Husky Token in Monopoly Go from the upcoming Plushe Partners event

Monopoly Go's Sledding Husky Token (Image via Scopely)

The Sledding Husky Token in Monopoly Go is the final reward of the upcoming Plushie Partners event. The exact steps are as follows:

Step 1: Participate in the upcoming Plushie Partners event, which arrives on January 24, 2025.

Additionally, players who have reached at least board level 5 will be able to participate in the event.

How to use the Sledding Husky Token in Monopoly Go

Once unlocked, The Sledding Husky Token will be accessible from 'My Showroom' in the Player Profile. The exact steps are as follows:

Step 1: Tap on the Hamburger icon at the top-right corner of the screen.

Other rewards in the Monopoly Go Plushie Partners event

In addition to the Sledding Husky Token, the Plushe Partners will have the following rewards divided across six levels:

Level 1 (2500 points): 200x Dice Rolls

200x Dice Rolls Level 2 (6000 points): Cash

Cash Level 3 (13,000 points): 200-300x Dice Rolls, Cash, and a 10 minutes Cash Boost

200-300x Dice Rolls, Cash, and a 10 minutes Cash Boost Level 4 (26,500 points): 300-500x Dice Rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack for Artful Tales album, 20 Minutes Mega Heist.

300-500x Dice Rolls, Yellow Sticker Pack for Artful Tales album, 20 Minutes Mega Heist. Level 5 (32,000 points): 400-600x Dice Rolls, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, and a 10-minute High Roller

400-600x Dice Rolls, Cash, Blue Sticker Pack, and a 10-minute High Roller Level 6 (80,000 points): 5000 Dice Rolls, a Sledding Husky Token, a Swap Pack, and a Sticker Pack.

