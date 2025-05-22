How to get two Brawl Stars Sushi Rolls for free

Supercell recently released a voucher link that grants two Brawl Stars Sushi Rolls for free. Players can open these Rolls to stock up on crucial in-game resources like Coins and Power Points. Claiming the freebies is easy: all it takes is a few clicks on a device with the game installed. Once unlocked, the Sushis will be opened back-to-back.
This article explains how to claim the Brawl Stars Sushi Rolls.
Steps to claim the Brawl Stars Sushi Rolls for free
Follow these steps to claim the free Sushi Rolls in Brawl Stars:
- Step 1: Click on this promo link, which will redirect you to a Webpage.
- Step 2: Tap 'Claim Reward' on the confirmation message to launch Brawl Stars. After Step 2, you will be asked to install the game if it is not on your device.
- Step 3: A prompt will appear asking if you want to claim the reward. Tap on the 'Yes' button.
Once the steps are completed, the Brawl Stars Sushi Rolls will be sliced open, and the resources will be credited to your account.
Notably, the promo link is working as of May 22, 2025, and may become inactive at any time. Therefore, it is advised to use it soon.
Troubleshooting tips
A few players may face technical issues or glitches while trying to claim the Brawl Stars Sushi Rolls for free. In such cases, follow these tips:
- Clear cache and restart your device: A cache build-up often disrupts in-game processes, such as causing the promo links to not work. To avoid it, clear the device's cache memory and use the link again.
- Check and update your browser: In some cases, outdated browsers lack the proper functionalities for redeeming voucher codes. Therefore, updating the browser if a new version is available can fix the issue.
- Leverage high-speed internet: A weak internet connection can keep the promo link from working. Thus, use a reliable connection to claim the freebies.
- Switch devices: If the issue persists, it may be due to a device-specific issue. In such a case, using your friend's or family's mobile devices should resolve the problem.
