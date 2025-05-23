How to hunt Chameleos in Monster Hunter Now

Chameleos in Monster Hunter Now is an Elder Dragon that appears in Elder Dragon Interception points. This creature can turn invincible during hunts, allowing it to launch surprise attacks on unsuspecting hunters. It can also do a Fog Breath attack, which covers the field in a mist and allows the monster to fight more aggressively.

This article explains how players can hunt Chameleos in Monster Hunter Now.

How to defeat Chameleos in Monster Hunter Now

All the breakable parts of Chameleo (Image via Niantic)

Weakness

This Monster is weak to Fire, Dragon, and Blast element attacks. So, use equipment affiliated with these elements to beat Chameleos in Monster Hunter Now.

Appearances

You can encounter the Chameleos in Monster Hunter Now in the following:

Elder Dragon Interception Points.

8 x Star Elder Dragon Interceptions, for players with Hunter Rank 100 or more.

Attacks

Apart from standard physical attacks that hunters need to dodge, Chameleos has three ability attacks that it occasionally uses. Here are the abilities, and what you need to know to counter them:

Invisibility

Chameleos can turn itself invisible during battles. In this state, you cannot lock on to it, and there will be mostly no signs of incoming attacks. That said, you can still see its traces and the dust trails it creates while attacking or walking. Once Chameleos's horn is broken, it loses the ability to turn invisible.

Fog Breath

When Chameleos's health drops below 50%, it will do a quick spin and envelop the battlefield in fog. In this state, the monster will move at a greater speed and will do attacks at a faster frequency.

Additionally, you cannot break Chameleos's horn before the monster reaches below 50% HP.

Tongue attack

Occasionally, Chameleos does a tongue attack that drains the player's Special Gauge. Once it drains the hunter's Special Gauge, it will immediately do the Fog Breath attack.

Players can use the Special Insurance skill to prevent the monster from draining their Special Gauge.

Skills

Players are advised to equip these skills while taking on Chameleos:

Poison Resistance: Chameleos' breath attacks apply the Venom status that periodically deducts health. To reduce its effects, consider applying the Poison Resistance skill.

Chameleos' breath attacks apply the Venom status that periodically deducts health. To reduce its effects, consider applying the Poison Resistance skill. Lock On: Players can use the Lock On skill to target Chameleon's horn. Once this part is broken, the monster will not turn invisible.

Players can use the Lock On skill to target Chameleon's horn. Once this part is broken, the monster will not turn invisible. Special Insurance: When this skill is activated, Chameleon's Tongue attack will not deplete your Special Gauge.

When this skill is activated, Chameleon's Tongue attack will not deplete your Special Gauge. Weakness Exploit: Increases Crit Rate while attacking a Monster's weak points.

