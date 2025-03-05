Glavenus in Monster Hunter Now is a Fire-type beast, commonly seen in Forest and Desert habitats. Since it does not show up on the monster tracker, hunters can find it in the aforementioned areas. Slaying it drops monster materials that can help you forge Glavenus equipment, which is affiliated with the fire element.

This article explains how to hunt Glavenus in Monster Hunter Now.

How to defeat Glavenus in Monster Hunter Now

All breakable parts of Glavenus (Image via Niantic)

Attacks

Glavenus uses its blade-like tail to attack its enemies. To maximize your odds of defeating this monster, first review its attack patterns:

Red-hot tail: Glavenus drags its tail on the ground, causing it to heat up and glow red. Afterward, it uses its tail to attack its prey. When the tail is red, it becomes softer and is easier to break. However, the red-hot tail also deals more damage.

Glavenus drags its tail on the ground, causing it to heat up and glow red. Afterward, it uses its tail to attack its prey. When the tail is red, it becomes softer and is easier to break. However, the red-hot tail also deals more damage. Glavenus Roar: When Glavnus roars, its back, eyes, and some portions of the face glow red. This indicates that the monster is going to perform two consecutive jumping tail attacks.

When Glavnus roars, its back, eyes, and some portions of the face glow red. This indicates that the monster is going to perform two consecutive jumping tail attacks. Fireball attack: Glavenus grips the red-hot tail in its mouth to heat up its throat for a fireball attack. This attack is fired right after the monster's throat begins to glow red. Additionally, the fireball explodes on impact, and the ground beneath the explosion erupts again, dealing area damage.

Tips to deal with Glavenus in Monster Hunter Now

The best time to attack Glavenus is when its tail is red-hot, as during this phase, the monster takes significantly more damage. Afterward, the tail gradually hardens, and the beast gains high attack resistance.

Additionally, keep an eye for any patches of charred ground – these could be from the fireball attack and may erupt soon.

Skills and elements

It is advised to equip the following skills before taking on Glavenus in Monster Hunter Now:

Fire Resistance: This ability reduces the amount of fire damage dealt by Glavenus's attacks.

This ability reduces the amount of fire damage dealt by Glavenus's attacks. Evade Extender or Artful Dodger: These abilities will help you dodge fireballs and ground explosions.

These abilities will help you dodge fireballs and ground explosions. Lock On: The tail of Glavenus becomes breakable and weaker when red-hot. You can lock on this area to get the most out of this phase.

This monster is also weak to Water and Dragon elements. Therefore, using gear affiliated with these elements will help you beat Glavenus quickly.

