How to obtain Scottie Awards Token in Monopoly Go

Following the success of previous tokens, Scopely has recently introduced the Scottie Awards Token in Monopoly Go. The token resembles a dog with a orange collar and orange star by its feet. The limited-edition token has become a favorite amongst animal lovers. As a cosmetic, the Scottie Awards Token reflects the awards ceremony, but will not change a user's gameplay.

This article will tell you how to obtain the Scottie Awards Token and how to apply and use it in Monopoly Go. Using the Token will massively enrich the experience of users (also called tycoons) worldwide.

How can you acquire the Scottie Awards Token in Monopoly Go?

The limited-edition Scottie Awards Token can be obtained by completing the ongoing Movie Nights Album in Monopoly Go. The album offers 18 different sets and 162 stickers in total for you to get hold of. Once you complete every set, you can win several lucrative rewards.

The Scottie Awards Token can be obtained by completing the Movie Nights album (Image via Scopely)

Once all 162 stickers are collected and the Movie Nights Album is complete, you will be rewarded with 12,000 Dice Rolls, the Scottie Awards token, and a huge amount of cash.

How to apply the Scottie Awards Token in Monopoly Go

After you claim the Scottie Awards token, it is easy to equip it. Once equipped, the token can then move along the various tiles on your current board.

Listed below are the steps using which you can equip the Scottie Awards Token in Monopoly Go:

Open Monopoly Go on your phone or tablet. Click on the three lines in the top right corner of the screen. This will open the in-game Menu. Tap on the “My Showroom” option. Here, you can find the arranged collectibles - dice cosmetics, tokens, shields, and emojis. Tap on the Tokens option to find all your collected tokens. Scroll through and select the Scottie Awards Token. Then, tap on the "Equip" button. This will confirm and change your board token.

Once you have equipped the Scottie Awards Token in Monopoly Go, it will be displayed on your Tycoon Card (also visible to other players).

However, if you wish to select any other token, you can repeat the steps mentioned above.

