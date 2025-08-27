The Clash of Clans Grand Stand challenge went live yesterday (August 26, 2025), challenging players to three-star a base. Unlike performing Home Village multiplayer attacks, three-starring this village requires you to form an army as your Hero moves around the base, taking down buildings.

The Clash of Clans Grand Stand challenge provides you with just one Hero - the Grand Warden. Furthermore, you must manually control him to take down different buildings in the base. Read on to learn how to three-star the Clash of Clans Grand Stand challenge.

Steps to three-star the Clash of Clans Grand Stand challenge

The base you're challenged to three-star (Image via Supercell)

In the Clash of Clans Grand Stand challenge, you must manually control the Grand Warden to move around the base by tapping on the spot you wish him to go and attack. For example, if you want the Warden to attack an Inferno Tower in the base, then you must tap on it. This will prompt him to take the shortest route and attack when he reaches it.

You will see many troops trapped in camps all over the village. You can recruit them.

Follow these steps to three-star the Clash of Clans Grand Stand challenge:

Put the Warden in the Ground mode.

Deploy the Warden in the Deployment area and tap on the Unicorn camp. This will recruit a Unicorn into your army.

Attack the two Gold Storage buildings near the Town Hall.

Take down the multi-target Inferno near the Town Hall.

Take down the nearby Air Sweeper building.

Take down the Rage Vial Present and Debt Collector Camp situated near the Rocket.

Take down all the Rockets around the Town Hall, but make sure not to attack the Hall.

Take down the single-target Inferno Tower situated in the southeastern section of the base. Trigger the Warden's ability when he reaches it.

Take down the Ram Rider Camp.

Destroy all the buildings in the southeastern section of the base.

March toward the southernmost area of the base and take down the Electric Owl camp. Immediately after this, take down the nearby Fireworks building.

You don't have to destroy the Town Hall to complete the challenge. Taking down the Fireworks building is enough to three-star the base.

