How to unlock Force Yoda and Saber Block Shields in Monopoly Go

Continuing the Star Wars theme, Scoply has recently released the Force Yoda and Saber Block Shields in Monopoly Go. Players can unlock these seasonal goodies by participating in the Peg-E Deluxe Drop minigame. Once unlocked, the shields can be applied from My Showroom, and they will appear if a rival tycoon tries to attack your landmarks.

This article highlights how to unlock the Force Yoda and Saber Block Shields in Monopoly Go.

Guide to unlock Force Yoda and Saber Block Shields in Monopoly Go

Force Yoda and Saber Block are shield skins, and can be used to change the appearance of the Monopoly Go shield. These are cosmetics that do not affect the gameplay.

Here is how to unlock them.

Yoda Force Shield in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

How to unlock the Force Yoda Shield in Monopoly Go

You can unlock the Force Yoda Shield in Monopoly Go by reaching the third milestone on the first page of the Peg-E Deluxe minigame rewards. All the rewards and required points are given below:

Milestone Points Required Reward 1 700 Emoji 2 1,700 Emoji 3 3,000 Force Yoda Shield Skin 4 4,750 R2-D2 Dice

How to unlock the Saber Block Shield in Monopoly Go

Saber Block Shield in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Sabre Block Shield can be unlocked by reaching the third tier of the Page 2 rewards. The complete list of rewards is as follows:

Milestone Points Required Reward 1 750 Emoji 2 2,400 Saber Block Shield Skin 3 5,000 Emoji 5 16,000 BB-8 Dice

Notably, the Force Yoda and Saber Block Shields in Monopoly Go are attached to Peg-E’s Deluxe Drop, which expires on June 17, 2025. Therefore, unlock the shields before the event ends.

How to apply the Force Yoda and Saber Block Shields in Monopoly

Saber Block and Force Yoda shields can be applied from the Showroom tab by following these steps:

Step 1: Launch the Monopoly Go game and access your profile by tapping the icon in the top-right corner.

Launch the Monopoly Go game and access your profile by tapping the icon in the top-right corner. Step 2: Select the My Showroom option.

Select the option. Step 3: Go to the Shields section and select the Force Yoda or Saber Block Shield to equip it.

Additionally, you can quick-equip the shields by tapping on the Equip button now, right after they unlock.

