How to unlock Force Yoda and Saber Block Shields in Monopoly Go

Continuing the Star Wars theme, Scoply has recently released the Force Yoda and Saber Block Shields in Monopoly Go. Players can unlock these seasonal goodies by participating in the Peg-E Deluxe Drop minigame. Once unlocked, the shields can be applied from My Showroom, and they will appear if a rival tycoon tries to attack your landmarks.
This article highlights how to unlock the Force Yoda and Saber Block Shields in Monopoly Go.
Guide to unlock Force Yoda and Saber Block Shields in Monopoly Go
Force Yoda and Saber Block are shield skins, and can be used to change the appearance of the Monopoly Go shield. These are cosmetics that do not affect the gameplay.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here is how to unlock them.
How to unlock the Force Yoda Shield in Monopoly Go
You can unlock the Force Yoda Shield in Monopoly Go by reaching the third milestone on the first page of the Peg-E Deluxe minigame rewards. All the rewards and required points are given below:
Also read: Monopoly Go Friendly Stache Shield
How to unlock the Saber Block Shield in Monopoly Go
The Monopoly Go Sabre Block Shield can be unlocked by reaching the third tier of the Page 2 rewards. The complete list of rewards is as follows:
Notably, the Force Yoda and Saber Block Shields in Monopoly Go are attached to Peg-E’s Deluxe Drop, which expires on June 17, 2025. Therefore, unlock the shields before the event ends.
Also read: How to add friends in Monopoly GO
How to apply the Force Yoda and Saber Block Shields in Monopoly
Saber Block and Force Yoda shields can be applied from the Showroom tab by following these steps:
- Step 1: Launch the Monopoly Go game and access your profile by tapping the icon in the top-right corner.
- Step 2: Select the My Showroom option.
- Step 3: Go to the Shields section and select the Force Yoda or Saber Block Shield to equip it.
Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained
Additionally, you can quick-equip the shields by tapping on the Equip button now, right after they unlock.
Check out our other articles on Monopoly GO:
- How to trade cards in Monopoly GO
- How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?
- How many boards are there in Monopoly GO?