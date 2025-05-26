Is mo.co a dead game?

mo.co, the latest title from Supercell, officially made its global debut on March 18, 2025. When it launched, the game’s popularity soared, with the Google Trends graph for March hitting its absolute peak. However, what seemed like a promising start quickly turned into a sharp decline, as that same graph now sits at its lowest point in May 2025. Naturally, questions began circulating: Is mo.co already a dead game? Briefly put, not at all.

This article analyzes the reason behind this dip in popularity and also explains why the game can still make a massive comeback.

Reason behind mo.co's dip in popularity

Battle area (Image via Supercell)

The surge in March 2025 came when the game first launched, and excitement hit its peak. But if you’ve tried to get in since then, you'll know that mo.co is still locked behind an invite-only system. You can’t just download it from the App Store and jump in. It’s still gated, and there’s a reason for that.

The team behind mo.co likely expected this trend. A new game launches, people flood in, and without open access, interest cools off. It’s a natural drop. The most dedicated among you went out, found a QR code, and got your hands on the game. And here’s the thing: those who made the effort are still playing, still active, and still loving it.

Now, think about how Supercell handled Squad Busters. That game went from beta to global launch in about a month. Huge marketing campaigns, even roping in Chris Hemsworth for ads. But it didn’t land as well as hoped. Fast forward, and Squad Busters had to get a major overhaul to stay relevant — it’s practically a different game now.

Also read: How to get 30 mo.gold for free?

Is mo.co dead?

Contrasting Squad Busters, mo.co is taking the opposite approach. The team launched it invite-only, intentionally slowing down the rollout. The idea is to bring in you, the most passionate and motivated, to shape the game before it hits the masses.

According to their latest KPI update, the invite system wasn’t just about building hype. It was about getting valuable feedback from those who care enough to chase down a QR code. The developers have been gathering your thoughts from Reddit, Discord, social media, and in-game surveys. All that feedback is getting funneled into the next phase of the game.

Chapter 2 is already set for June, and it’s coming with improvements based on what you’ve been saying. When that chapter hits, expect the Google Trends graph to spike again. If they start handing out more QR codes or open the game up completely, you’ll see that trend line climb even higher.

So, is mo.co dead? Not even close. It hasn’t had its proper shot yet. Right now, it’s being fine-tuned by you and others who’ve already joined. When the time’s right, when the developers feel the game is truly ready, that’s when the marketing push will happen. That’s when mo.co will hit its stride.

Check out more articles related to the game:

