Marvel Snap March 2025 balance changes: All buffs and nerfs explored

Nuverse has just released the Marvel Snap March 2025 balance changes, impacting several prominent cards. For instance, Iron Patriot was one of the most used cards since its arrival in November 2024 and is now nerfed. The developers at Marvel Snap release balance changes once every few weeks to keep the game interesting and the meta non-repetitive.

The developers have announced several more updates in the Marvel Snap March 2025 balance changes. Read on to learn more.

Marvel Snap March 2025 balance changes: All you need to know

Iron Patriot has been nerfed in balance changes (Image via Nuverse)

Here are all the buffs and nerfs mentioned in the Marvel Snap March 2025 balance changes:

1) Iron Patriot

The On Reveal ability of this card has been nerfed:

Old On Reveal : Add a random 4, 5, or 6-Cost card to your hand. If you’re winning here after the next turn, give it -4 Cost .

: Add a random 4, 5, or 6-Cost card to your hand. If you’re winning here after the next turn, . New On Reveal: Add a random 4, 5, or 6-Cost card to your hand. If you’re winning here after the next turn, give it -3 Cost.

Playing the Iron Patriot encourages players to care about a location's status before the end of the game. This makes the game more engaging and was one of the developers' aims. That said, its win and play rates are very high, leading to a nerf.

Additionally, Iron Patriot often allowed players to deploy a four-cost card for free, making it hard to counter. The nerf also eliminates this possibility.

2) Galacta

The Power of Galacta has been nerfed:

Old: Cost: 4, Power: 6

Cost: 4, Power: 6 New: Cost: 5, Power: 5

Galacta is an energy rate card that buffs cards in other locations throughout the battle. It is similar to Doom 2099, which was nerfed in the previous balance changes, increasing the play rate of Galacta.

As a result, Galacta is nerfed to encourage players to try new cards. Still, it is expected to be a strong Marvel Snap card.

3) Pixie

Pixie has been buffed in the Marvel Snap March 2025 balance changes:

Old: Cost: 2, Power: 1

Cost: 2, Power: 1 New: Cost: 2, Power: 2

According to developers, Pixie has not been used much since her release. Therefore, Pixie's Power has been increased by 1 for now to see if its use rate improves.

4) Sauron

Sauron was reworked in the Marvel Snap March 2025 balance changes, reducing its cost and energy:

Old: Cost: 3, Power: 4

Cost: 3, Power: 4 New: Cost: 2, Power: 2

The release of Starbrand has increased the use rate of strategies that rely on Sauran and Zero. Still, the win rate of these decks has remained relatively unchanged. With these cards, the strategy is to undo the drawbacks that our other cards have.

Sauran's rework will help players deploy the card early, making a favorable condition for cards like Starbrand that aid the opponent. The devs have announced that they will continue to monitor Sauran.

5) Ghost Rider

The Ghost Rider card has been buffed in the Marvel Snap March 2025 balance changes:

Old: Cost: 4, Power: 4

Cost: 4, Power: 4 New: Cost: 4, Power: 5

The developers have decided to buff Ghost Rider to ensure Discard remains a prominent part of the game's meta. Additionally, Ghost Rider was underperforming in the game, and this change is supposed to help with both of these issues.

