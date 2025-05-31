Marvel Snap Merlin card: Synergies, counters, and more

Nuverse is set to release the Marvel Snap Merlin card, which will be the centerpiece of the Masters of Arcane's season pass. This Series 5 card will likely be used in On Reveal and Create decks. Notably, Merlin only costs 2 energy to deploy, allowing players to use its skills throughout the battle to create various combos.
This article highlights synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Merlin card.
Marvel Snap Merlin card: Everything you need to know
Stats
- Cost: 2
- Power: 3
- Rarity: Series 5
- Description: At the start of each turn, add an Incantation to your hand.
Ability of Merlin
After each turn, Merlin will add an incantation to your hand. Here are these cards:
- Omniversal Presence (Cost: 1, Power: 0): On Reveal: Replace this location with a new one and give Merlin +2 Power.
- Once and Future (Cost: 1, Power: 0): On Reveal: Shuffle your lowest-Power card here into your deck to get +2 Energy next turn.
- Polymorph (Cost: 1, Power: 0): On Reveal: Transform your lowest-Power card here into one that costs 2 more.
Also read: Marvel Snap Hydra Stomper card: Synergies, counters, and more
Synergies
Any cards that can utilize Merlin's abilities are good teammates. Here are a few examples:
- Squirrel Girl: Places two Squirrels, which can be buffed with Merlin's incantations.
- Hood: Has -3 power, as a result, it can be affected using Merlin's incantations.
- Jubilee: Is a 1-power card with 4 cost. Hence, Merlin Polymorph can turn her into a 6-cost card.
Counters
Cards that disrupt Merlin or his incantations can be used to counter them. A few examples are:
- Red Guardian: Afflicts the lowest-Power enemy card here with -2 Power and removes its text. Therefore, it can target and suspend the Marvel Snap Merlin card.
- Cosmo: Blocks all On Reveal abilities in its location, and can shout down the incantations.
- Gorgon: Increases the cost of the enemy's cards by 1. Therefore, it can increase the costs of Merlin's incantations.
Release date
The Marvel Snap Merlin card will release when the pass for the Master of Arcane season goes live on June 3, 2025. Players can unlock it by purchasing the premium version of this pass.
