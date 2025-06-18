mo.co June 2025 update fixes: Balance changes, bug fixes, and more

Supercell released the mo.co June 2025 update yesterday (June 17, 2025). However, the patch was supposed to arrive on June 16, 2025. The delay occurred because many players raised issues after playing its beta test. The developer then delayed its release by a day to incorporate a few changes it hadn't included in the original patch.
Read on to learn more about the changes made to the features of the mo.co June 2025 update.
Everything you need to know about the changes made to the mo.co June 2025 update
Here are the changes that have been made and others yet to be implemented in the mo.co June 2025 update:
Bugs and issues
Issues fixed
- Players were getting Chicken-o-matic instead of Shelldon.
- The Shop, Events, and XP Boosters' daily reset hours were being changed automatically.
- Elite map events were being activated more frequently than intended.
Issues to be fixed
- There are some visual glitches and broken graphics on some devices.
- There is a red flash showing up when players receive damage.
- Devices are heating up in some cases.
Balance changes
- Daily Jobs now give more XP and are easier to complete.
- Projects now yield 1000/1500/2000 XP.
- The XP multiplier for Overcharged Monsters is 12 now, which was previously 16.
- The XP multiplier for Megacharged monsters is 32 now, which was 40 previously.
- The daily XP cap has been changed to a weekly XP bank.
- The 4x/3x/2x boosted system has been changed to a flat 3x boost.
- The XP gains and Chaos Core drops from Rifts and Dojos have been increased by 25%.
Changes to the lobby system
The developer has detected issues with the current lobby system, such as:
- Joining friends is harder than it should be.
- Lobbies reset daily and seem shallow or short-lived.
- Creating a team or accessing them inside the lobby isn't easy.
- The current lobby system isn't easy to use for new players.
- Players can't currently jump to Worlds or Dojos while teamed up.
- Players can't check out the list of their friends' outfits easily.
The issues detected in the mo.co June 2025 update will be addressed in future updates.
Global and Local Leaderboard removal
The Global and Local Leaderboard has been removed from mo.co because the developer decided it's not sustainable. It does not want to put players in a position where they must choose between completing projects and saving them for the future.
The developer is working on leaderboards that will reflect skill and/or a fairer way to measure progress.
