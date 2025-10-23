mo.co October 22 update: Gear & difficulty changes, melee weapon improvements, and more 

Supercell released a new update in mo.co on October 22, 2025. You can download it from the App Store or Google Play Store. The patch introduced buffs for many melee weapons, pets, and underused Gear to make Elite areas more manageable. Some visual improvements have also been made.Read on to learn about the content of the mo.co October 22 update.Also read: Best tips for beginners in mo.coAll content in the October 22 update in mo.co exploredHere's a look at the contents of the mo.co October 22 patch:Monsters and XPEnemy levels in Chapter 2 Elite Open Areas have been reduced by five.20% to 50% XP from most Monsters and NPCs has been added.Melee weapon improvementsIn an attempt to make melee combat smoother and less punishing, the developer has made the following changes:Melee movement slowdown has been reduced by 25%.The attack range of Monster Slugger, Spinsickle, and Buzz-kill has been increased by 15%.The damage output of Monster Slugger has been increased by 10%.Jaded Blades: time to combo has been reduced from 3 seconds to 2.5 seconds.The damage output of Techno Fists has been increased by 10%.Also read: 5 Gear Kits in mo.co players should tryTank &amp; Defense-Oriented BuffsToothpick &amp; Shield's damage reduction has been increased from 25% to 30%.Medicine Ball's health bonus has been increased from 20% to 30%.Spinsickle's dodge chance has been increased from 20% to 25%.Super Loud Whistle's cooldown has been reduced from 12 seconds to 8 seconds.Life Jacket's cooldown has been reduced from 15 seconds to 12 seconds.Shelldon's max health has been increased by 30%.Very Mean Pendant's damage and healing have been increased by 67% and its cooldown has been increased from 10 seconds to 15 seconds.Pets and SummonsBuzz-kill: Spawn rate has been increased; Pet Health has been increased by 100; Time taken to summon bees has been reduced.Wolf Stick: Wolf Health increased by 50%; weapon and pet damage have been increased by 10%.Pet Damage Rings (Major &amp; Minor): Bonus increased by 10%.Pet Health Rings (Major and Minor): Bonus increased by 20%.Underused Weapon BuffsPoison Bow: Damage output has been increased by 21%.Hornbow: Damage output has been increased by 14%.CPU Bomb: Damage output has been increased by 14%.Explosive 6-Pack: Damage output has been increased by 30%.Smelly Socks: Damage output has been increased by 10%.Cactus Charm: Damage output has been increased by 10%.Boombox: Cooldown reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.Gadget Battery: Damage output has been increased by 30%.Singularity: Cooldown reduction per combo has been increased; Damage output has been increased by 10%.Also read: How to level up fast in mo.coUtility Gear and SurvivabilityCooldown of Pocket Airbag has been reduced from 10 seconds to 5 seconds.Max damage blocked has been increased by 25%.Ring improvementsMinor Rings: Damage output and healing have been increased by 10%.Executioner Rings (Major $ Minor): Damage output has been increased by 33%.Elite Module TweaksSpeed Kill Elite Module: Effects have been increased by 30%.Healing Ride Elite Module: Effects have been increased by 30%.More articles related to mo.co by Sportskeeda:50 best names for mo.co playersIs mo.co a dead game?