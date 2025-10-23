  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • mo.co October 22 update: Gear & difficulty changes, melee weapon improvements, and more 

mo.co October 22 update: Gear & difficulty changes, melee weapon improvements, and more 

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 23, 2025 11:46 GMT
Check out the content of the latest patch with this guide (Image via Supercell)
Check out the content in the latest mo.co October 22 patch with this guide (Image via Supercell)

Supercell released a new update in mo.co on October 22, 2025. You can download it from the App Store or Google Play Store. The patch introduced buffs for many melee weapons, pets, and underused Gear to make Elite areas more manageable. Some visual improvements have also been made.

Ad

Read on to learn about the content of the mo.co October 22 update.

Also read: Best tips for beginners in mo.co

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All content in the October 22 update in mo.co explored

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the contents of the mo.co October 22 patch:

Monsters and XP

  • Enemy levels in Chapter 2 Elite Open Areas have been reduced by five.
  • 20% to 50% XP from most Monsters and NPCs has been added.

Melee weapon improvements

In an attempt to make melee combat smoother and less punishing, the developer has made the following changes:

  • Melee movement slowdown has been reduced by 25%.
  • The attack range of Monster Slugger, Spinsickle, and Buzz-kill has been increased by 15%.
  • The damage output of Monster Slugger has been increased by 10%.
  • Jaded Blades: time to combo has been reduced from 3 seconds to 2.5 seconds.
  • The damage output of Techno Fists has been increased by 10%.
Ad

Also read: 5 Gear Kits in mo.co players should try

Tank & Defense-Oriented Buffs

  • Toothpick & Shield's damage reduction has been increased from 25% to 30%.
  • Medicine Ball's health bonus has been increased from 20% to 30%.
  • Spinsickle's dodge chance has been increased from 20% to 25%.
  • Super Loud Whistle's cooldown has been reduced from 12 seconds to 8 seconds.
  • Life Jacket's cooldown has been reduced from 15 seconds to 12 seconds.
  • Shelldon's max health has been increased by 30%.
  • Very Mean Pendant's damage and healing have been increased by 67% and its cooldown has been increased from 10 seconds to 15 seconds.
Ad

Pets and Summons

  • Buzz-kill: Spawn rate has been increased; Pet Health has been increased by 100; Time taken to summon bees has been reduced.
  • Wolf Stick: Wolf Health increased by 50%; weapon and pet damage have been increased by 10%.
  • Pet Damage Rings (Major & Minor): Bonus increased by 10%.
  • Pet Health Rings (Major and Minor): Bonus increased by 20%.

Underused Weapon Buffs

  • Poison Bow: Damage output has been increased by 21%.
  • Hornbow: Damage output has been increased by 14%.
  • CPU Bomb: Damage output has been increased by 14%.
  • Explosive 6-Pack: Damage output has been increased by 30%.
  • Smelly Socks: Damage output has been increased by 10%.
  • Cactus Charm: Damage output has been increased by 10%.
  • Boombox: Cooldown reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.
  • Gadget Battery: Damage output has been increased by 30%.
  • Singularity: Cooldown reduction per combo has been increased; Damage output has been increased by 10%.
Ad

Also read: How to level up fast in mo.co

Utility Gear and Survivability

  • Cooldown of Pocket Airbag has been reduced from 10 seconds to 5 seconds.
  • Max damage blocked has been increased by 25%.

Ring improvements

  • Minor Rings: Damage output and healing have been increased by 10%.
  • Executioner Rings (Major $ Minor): Damage output has been increased by 33%.

Elite Module Tweaks

  • Speed Kill Elite Module: Effects have been increased by 30%.
  • Healing Ride Elite Module: Effects have been increased by 30%.
Ad

More articles related to mo.co by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications