  • Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest: Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 15, 2025 15:51 IST
Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest
The Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest begins today (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest tournament will go live on April 15, 2025, and it brings 40 milestones that you must complete to earn the corresponding rewards. The tournament provides tokens for the Juggle Jam Event, among other rewards. However, since earning these might take up a lot of dice rolls, it is beneficial for players to learn about the complete list of rewards to decide whether it's worth the hassle.

This article mentions everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest event, including its schedule, rewards, and more.

Schedule and complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest

The Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest is arriving on April 15, 2025. This event is scheduled to last for a day before concluding on April 16, 2025. There are 40 milestones, and you can earn up to 5.8K dice rolls and over a hundred tokens for the Juggle Jam event by unlocking all the milestones.

You have to land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to earn the rewards and complete these milestones. The rewards include Juggle Jam tokens, cash, and dice rolls. However, with the Movie Night season ending soon, players will also get the opportunity to earn as many Sticker Packs as possible for this season's Sticker Collection event.

First, check out all the Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest rewards from the list below:

MilestonesRewardsPoints
18 Juggle Jam Tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
610 Juggle Jam Tokens150 points
7High Roller and Cash100 points
8150 dice and Cash225 points
910 Juggle Jam Tokens and Cash200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
1110 Juggle Jam Tokens and Cash275 points
12225 dice350 points
13Cash Boost and Cash200 points
1411 Juggle Jam Tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack and Cash350 points
16250 dice and Cash400 points
1711 Juggle Jam Tokens350 points
18275 dice 450 points
19Mega Heist and Cash250 points
2012 Juggle Jam Tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22325 dice650 points
2312 Juggle Jam Tokens and Cash600 points
24400 dice900 points
25Cash800 points
2615 Juggle Jam Tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28425 dice1K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3016 Juggle Jam Tokens and Cash800 points
31Cash900 points
32575 dice1.5K points
33Cash1.2K points
3420 Juggle Jam Tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36700 dice2K points
37Cash1.5K points
38950 dice3K points
39Cash2K points
402.5K dice 7K points
You must land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdowns and Mega Heist to earn points. Failed attempts of Shutdowns will earn you two points while the successful ones will grab you four points.

Here is how to earn points for the 24 Carrot Contest tournament (Image via Scopely)
Here is how to earn points for the 24 Carrot Contest tournament (Image via Scopely)

On the other hand, the Small Heists you perform will help you earn four points, the Large ones will grab six, and the bankrupt Heists will help you earn eight points. However, this might not be enough when you are trying to complete milestones that require thousands of points. Use roll multipliers during such times to quicken your progress in the tournament. You can learn the tips to use roll multipliers from our previous articles.

Check out our other Monopoly GO-related updates

Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Quick Links
Edited by Shraman Mitra
