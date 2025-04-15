Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest: Schedule and rewards explained
The Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest tournament will go live on April 15, 2025, and it brings 40 milestones that you must complete to earn the corresponding rewards. The tournament provides tokens for the Juggle Jam Event, among other rewards. However, since earning these might take up a lot of dice rolls, it is beneficial for players to learn about the complete list of rewards to decide whether it's worth the hassle.
This article mentions everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest event, including its schedule, rewards, and more.
Schedule and complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest
The Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest is arriving on April 15, 2025. This event is scheduled to last for a day before concluding on April 16, 2025. There are 40 milestones, and you can earn up to 5.8K dice rolls and over a hundred tokens for the Juggle Jam event by unlocking all the milestones.
You have to land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to earn the rewards and complete these milestones. The rewards include Juggle Jam tokens, cash, and dice rolls. However, with the Movie Night season ending soon, players will also get the opportunity to earn as many Sticker Packs as possible for this season's Sticker Collection event.
First, check out all the Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest rewards from the list below:
Milestones
Rewards
Points
1
8 Juggle Jam Tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
150 points
7
High Roller and Cash
100 points
8
150 dice and Cash
225 points
9
10 Juggle Jam Tokens and Cash
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
10 Juggle Jam Tokens and Cash
275 points
12
225 dice
350 points
13
Cash Boost and Cash
200 points
14
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack and Cash
350 points
16
250 dice and Cash
400 points
17
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
350 points
18
275 dice
450 points
19
Mega Heist and Cash
250 points
20
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
325 dice
650 points
23
12 Juggle Jam Tokens and Cash
600 points
24
400 dice
900 points
25
Cash
800 points
26
15 Juggle Jam Tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
425 dice
1K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
16 Juggle Jam Tokens and Cash
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
575 dice
1.5K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
20 Juggle Jam Tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
700 dice
2K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
950 dice
3K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2.5K dice
7K points
You must land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdowns and Mega Heist to earn points. Failed attempts of Shutdowns will earn you two points while the successful ones will grab you four points.
On the other hand, the Small Heists you perform will help you earn four points, the Large ones will grab six, and the bankrupt Heists will help you earn eight points. However, this might not be enough when you are trying to complete milestones that require thousands of points. Use roll multipliers during such times to quicken your progress in the tournament. You can learn the tips to use roll multipliers from our previous articles.
