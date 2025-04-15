Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest tournament will go live on April 15, 2025, and it brings 40 milestones that you must complete to earn the corresponding rewards. The tournament provides tokens for the Juggle Jam Event, among other rewards. However, since earning these might take up a lot of dice rolls, it is beneficial for players to learn about the complete list of rewards to decide whether it's worth the hassle.

Ad

This article mentions everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest event, including its schedule, rewards, and more.

Schedule and complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest

The Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest is arriving on April 15, 2025. This event is scheduled to last for a day before concluding on April 16, 2025. There are 40 milestones, and you can earn up to 5.8K dice rolls and over a hundred tokens for the Juggle Jam event by unlocking all the milestones.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

You have to land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to earn the rewards and complete these milestones. The rewards include Juggle Jam tokens, cash, and dice rolls. However, with the Movie Night season ending soon, players will also get the opportunity to earn as many Sticker Packs as possible for this season's Sticker Collection event.

First, check out all the Monopoly GO 24 Carrot Contest rewards from the list below:

Ad

Milestones Rewards Points 1 8 Juggle Jam Tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 150 points 7 High Roller and Cash 100 points 8 150 dice and Cash 225 points 9 10 Juggle Jam Tokens and Cash 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 10 Juggle Jam Tokens and Cash 275 points 12 225 dice 350 points 13 Cash Boost and Cash 200 points 14 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack and Cash 350 points 16 250 dice and Cash 400 points 17 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 350 points 18 275 dice 450 points 19 Mega Heist and Cash 250 points 20 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 325 dice 650 points 23 12 Juggle Jam Tokens and Cash 600 points 24 400 dice 900 points 25 Cash 800 points 26 15 Juggle Jam Tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 425 dice 1K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 16 Juggle Jam Tokens and Cash 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 575 dice 1.5K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 20 Juggle Jam Tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 700 dice 2K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 950 dice 3K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2.5K dice 7K points

Ad

You must land on the Railroad tiles and complete Shutdowns and Mega Heist to earn points. Failed attempts of Shutdowns will earn you two points while the successful ones will grab you four points.

Here is how to earn points for the 24 Carrot Contest tournament (Image via Scopely)

On the other hand, the Small Heists you perform will help you earn four points, the Large ones will grab six, and the bankrupt Heists will help you earn eight points. However, this might not be enough when you are trying to complete milestones that require thousands of points. Use roll multipliers during such times to quicken your progress in the tournament. You can learn the tips to use roll multipliers from our previous articles.

Ad

Check out our other Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More