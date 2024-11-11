Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event: Details and rewards explored

The Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event has been active since November 10, 2024. The event features 46 tiers of rewards, which are placed in a progression-based reward track. Players require Hammer points to progress through the track, which can be collected by landing on specific tiles. The Altruistic Auction event rewards in-game goodies like Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and Cash Rewards.
This article highlights the details and rewards of the ongoing Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event.
Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event
Details
The Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event arrived at 3 PM ET on November 10, 2024, and will be active till November 12, 2024, at 7:30 AM ET. Like most Monopoly Go events, it runs for three days.
Rewards
The reward track features 46 tiers; players progress through it by collecting points for each tier. Knowing about the rewards offered by the track lets players decide how much they want to progress.
Here are all the rewards of the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event:
The final tier (Tier 46) of the reward track grants 7000 Dice Rolls and a Five-Star Sticker Pack. However, players must collect more than 30,000 points to reach it, which can be difficult.
How to get points for the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event
Your goal during the event is to land on tiles with a Hammer icon. In other words, just playing the game normally will let you easily collect points for the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event.
Furthermore, you can boost your progression by using roll multipliers properly. For instance, if a 3x multiplier is active when you land on a tile with the Hammer icon, the points received will be multiplied by three.
To maximize the use of multipliers, you can activate them when you are 5-9 spaces away from the target tile. It should be noted that multipliers quickly burn through Dice Rolls, so we advise you to use them sparingly.
Furthermore, refrain from using multipliers if you are 12 or more tiles away from the target tile, if you aim to collect as many points as possible.
