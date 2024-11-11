Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event: Details and rewards explored

The Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event has been active since November 10, 2024. The event features 46 tiers of rewards, which are placed in a progression-based reward track. Players require Hammer points to progress through the track, which can be collected by landing on specific tiles. The Altruistic Auction event rewards in-game goodies like Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and Cash Rewards.

Ad

This article highlights the details and rewards of the ongoing Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event.

Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Details

The Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event arrived at 3 PM ET on November 10, 2024, and will be active till November 12, 2024, at 7:30 AM ET. Like most Monopoly Go events, it runs for three days.

Rewards

The reward track features 46 tiers; players progress through it by collecting points for each tier. Knowing about the rewards offered by the track lets players decide how much they want to progress.

Here are all the rewards of the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event:

Ad

Reward Tier Points Required Rewards 1 5 One-Star Sticker Pack 2 10 25 Free Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash Reward 4 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 5 45 Cash Boost For Five Minutes 6 30 Cash Reward 7 30 One-Star Sticker Pack 8 140 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 30 Cash Reward 10 35 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 40 Mega Heist For 20 Minutes 12 350 370 Free Dice Rolls 13 40 Cash Reward 14 55 Two-Star Sticker Pack 15 40 Cash Reward 16 65 65 Free Dice Rolls 17 500 Three-Star Sticker Pack 18 70 Cash Reward 19 80 80 Free Dice Rolls 20 90 High Roller For Five Minutes 21 900 875 Free Dice Rolls 22 100 Cash Reward 23 110 100 Free Dice Rolls 24 120 Three-Star Sticker Pack 25 600 550 Free Dice Rolls 26 150 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 27 170 Cash Reward 28 1,200 Four-Star Sticker Pack 29 200 180 Free Dice Rolls 30 250 Cash Reward 31 270 225 Free Dice Rolls 32 800 Four-Star Sticker Pack 33 400 Cash Reward 34 450 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 35 1,800 Five-Star Sticker Pack 36 550 500 Free Dice Rolls 37 600 Cash Reward 38 2,400 2,000 Free Dice Rolls 39 700 Builder's Bash For 20 Minutes 40 900 750 Free Dice Rolls 41 900 Cash Reward 42 3,000 2,400 Free Dice Rolls 43 1,000 High Roller For Five Minutes 44 2,000 Five-Star Sticker Pack 45 1,400 Cash Reward 46 7,500 7,000 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack

Ad

The final tier (Tier 46) of the reward track grants 7000 Dice Rolls and a Five-Star Sticker Pack. However, players must collect more than 30,000 points to reach it, which can be difficult.

How to get points for the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event

Landing on each Hammer tile rewards three points (Image via Scopely)

Your goal during the event is to land on tiles with a Hammer icon. In other words, just playing the game normally will let you easily collect points for the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event.

Ad

Furthermore, you can boost your progression by using roll multipliers properly. For instance, if a 3x multiplier is active when you land on a tile with the Hammer icon, the points received will be multiplied by three.

To maximize the use of multipliers, you can activate them when you are 5-9 spaces away from the target tile. It should be noted that multipliers quickly burn through Dice Rolls, so we advise you to use them sparingly.

Ad

Furthermore, refrain from using multipliers if you are 12 or more tiles away from the target tile, if you aim to collect as many points as possible.

Check out our other coverage on Monopoly Go

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback