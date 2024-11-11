  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event: Details and rewards explored

Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event: Details and rewards explored

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Nov 11, 2024 22:25 IST
Monopoly Go Altruistic Action is currently underway (Image via Scopely)
Monopoly Go Altruistic Action is currently underway (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event has been active since November 10, 2024. The event features 46 tiers of rewards, which are placed in a progression-based reward track. Players require Hammer points to progress through the track, which can be collected by landing on specific tiles. The Altruistic Auction event rewards in-game goodies like Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and Cash Rewards.

Ad

This article highlights the details and rewards of the ongoing Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event.

Schedule and rewards for the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Details

The Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event arrived at 3 PM ET on November 10, 2024, and will be active till November 12, 2024, at 7:30 AM ET. Like most Monopoly Go events, it runs for three days.

Rewards

The reward track features 46 tiers; players progress through it by collecting points for each tier. Knowing about the rewards offered by the track lets players decide how much they want to progress.

Here are all the rewards of the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event:

Ad
Reward TierPoints RequiredRewards
15
One-Star Sticker Pack
210
25 Free Dice Rolls
315Cash Reward
425
40 Free Dice Rolls
545
Cash Boost For Five Minutes
630Cash Reward
730
One-Star Sticker Pack
8140
150 Free Dice Rolls
930Cash Reward
1035
Two-Star Sticker Pack
1140
Mega Heist For 20 Minutes
12350
370 Free Dice Rolls
1340Cash Reward
1455
Two-Star Sticker Pack
1540Cash Reward
1665
65 Free Dice Rolls
17500
Three-Star Sticker Pack
1870Cash Reward
1980
80 Free Dice Rolls
2090
High Roller For Five Minutes
21900
875 Free Dice Rolls
22100Cash Reward
23110
100 Free Dice Rolls
24120
Three-Star Sticker Pack
25600
550 Free Dice Rolls
26150
Cash Boost For 10 Minutes
27170Cash Reward
281,200
Four-Star Sticker Pack
29200
180 Free Dice Rolls
30250Cash Reward
31270
225 Free Dice Rolls
32800
Four-Star Sticker Pack
33400Cash Reward
34450
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
351,800
Five-Star Sticker Pack
36550
500 Free Dice Rolls
37600Cash Reward
382,400
2,000 Free Dice Rolls
39700
Builder's Bash For 20 Minutes
40900
750 Free Dice Rolls
41900Cash Reward
423,000
2,400 Free Dice Rolls
431,000
High Roller For Five Minutes
442,000
Five-Star Sticker Pack
451,400Cash Reward
467,500
7,000 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack
Ad

The final tier (Tier 46) of the reward track grants 7000 Dice Rolls and a Five-Star Sticker Pack. However, players must collect more than 30,000 points to reach it, which can be difficult.

How to get points for the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event

Landing on each Hammer tile rewards three points (Image via Scopely)
Landing on each Hammer tile rewards three points (Image via Scopely)

Your goal during the event is to land on tiles with a Hammer icon. In other words, just playing the game normally will let you easily collect points for the Monopoly Go Altruistic Auction event.

Ad

Furthermore, you can boost your progression by using roll multipliers properly. For instance, if a 3x multiplier is active when you land on a tile with the Hammer icon, the points received will be multiplied by three.

To maximize the use of multipliers, you can activate them when you are 5-9 spaces away from the target tile. It should be noted that multipliers quickly burn through Dice Rolls, so we advise you to use them sparingly.

Ad

Furthermore, refrain from using multipliers if you are 12 or more tiles away from the target tile, if you aim to collect as many points as possible.

Check out our other coverage on Monopoly Go

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी