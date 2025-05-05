Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament: Schedule and rewards explored
The Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament kicks off on May 5, 2025, and it brings a lot of milestones you can complete to earn in-game assets. Since the Peg-E Prize Drop event is also going live on the same day, this tournament will bring plenty of Prize Drop tokens to help you participate and earn rewards.
Ad
Since it might take a lot of dice rolls to earn the requisite points and complete all the milestones, here's the complete list of rewards arriving in this event.
Schedule and all rewards for Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament
The Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament arrives on May 5, 2025, and will last until May 6, 2025. The latest tournament brings 40 milestones that players can complete to earn in-game assets.
You can earn up to 515 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens and over 6.5K dice among other rewards. The event also brings plenty of Sticker Packs that will earn you stickers to help complete the Sticker Albums of the Star Wars GO season.
You must land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to earn points that will help you complete the milestones. Check out the complete list of rewards for Monopoly GO Astro Arcade.
Ad
Milestones
Rewards
Points
1
8 Peg-E tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
12 Peg-E tokens
150 points
7
5 minutes High Roller
100 points
8
150 dice
225 points
9
15 Peg-E tokens
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
30 Peg-E tokens
275 points
12
225 dice
350 points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
200 points
14
35 Peg-E tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack
350 points
16
250 dice
400 points
17
40 Peg-E tokens
350 points
18
275 dice
450 points
19
20 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
50 Peg-E tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
325 dice
650 points
23
70 Peg-E tokens
600 points
24
400 dice
900 points
25
Cash
800 points
26
75 Peg-E tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
425 dice
1K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
80 Peg-E tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
575 dice
1.5K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
100 Peg-E tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
700 points
36
700 dice
2K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
950 dice
3K points
39
Cash
2 points
40
2.5K dice
7K points
Ad
You must land on the Railroad tile to perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Completing these tasks will help you earn points for the milestones of these tournaments.
Each successful Shutdown will earn you four points, while you get only two for the locked ones. On the other hand, each Large Heist will earn you six points, while you get four for the small ones, and eight for the Bankrupt ones.
However, you might need the roll multiples to earn points and complete the bigger milestones that require thousands of points sooner than usual. You can check out our tips to get the best out of your roll multipliers.
Ad
Try to stay in the top 20 players in this tournament, and you can win some extra in-game assets, even if you fail to complete the milestones.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.