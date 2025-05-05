  • home icon
Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament: Schedule and rewards explored

By Subhadip Dey
Modified May 05, 2025 23:13 IST
Monopoly GO Astro Arcade
All Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament rewards and more (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament kicks off on May 5, 2025, and it brings a lot of milestones you can complete to earn in-game assets. Since the Peg-E Prize Drop event is also going live on the same day, this tournament will bring plenty of Prize Drop tokens to help you participate and earn rewards.

Since it might take a lot of dice rolls to earn the requisite points and complete all the milestones, here's the complete list of rewards arriving in this event.

Schedule and all rewards for Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament

The Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament arrives on May 5, 2025, and will last until May 6, 2025. The latest tournament brings 40 milestones that players can complete to earn in-game assets.

You can earn up to 515 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens and over 6.5K dice among other rewards. The event also brings plenty of Sticker Packs that will earn you stickers to help complete the Sticker Albums of the Star Wars GO season.

You must land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to earn points that will help you complete the milestones. Check out the complete list of rewards for Monopoly GO Astro Arcade.

MilestonesRewardsPoints
18 Peg-E tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
612 Peg-E tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8150 dice225 points
915 Peg-E tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
1130 Peg-E tokens275 points
12225 dice350 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
1435 Peg-E tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack350 points
16250 dice400 points
1740 Peg-E tokens350 points
18275 dice450 points
1920 minutes Mega Heist250 points
2050 Peg-E tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22325 dice650 points
2370 Peg-E tokens600 points
24400 dice900 points
25Cash800 points
2675 Peg-E tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28425 dice1K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3080 Peg-E tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32575 dice1.5K points
33Cash1.2K points
34100 Peg-E tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash700 points
36700 dice2K points
37Cash1.5K points
38950 dice3K points
39Cash2 points
402.5K dice7K points
You must land on the Railroad tile to perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Completing these tasks will help you earn points for the milestones of these tournaments.

Each successful Shutdown will earn you four points, while you get only two for the locked ones. On the other hand, each Large Heist will earn you six points, while you get four for the small ones, and eight for the Bankrupt ones.

Here is how to earn points for the Astro Arcade tournament (Image via Scopely)
Here is how to earn points for the Astro Arcade tournament (Image via Scopely)

However, you might need the roll multiples to earn points and complete the bigger milestones that require thousands of points sooner than usual. You can check out our tips to get the best out of your roll multipliers.

Try to stay in the top 20 players in this tournament, and you can win some extra in-game assets, even if you fail to complete the milestones.

