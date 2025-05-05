Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament: Schedule and rewards explored

The Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament kicks off on May 5, 2025, and it brings a lot of milestones you can complete to earn in-game assets. Since the Peg-E Prize Drop event is also going live on the same day, this tournament will bring plenty of Prize Drop tokens to help you participate and earn rewards.

Since it might take a lot of dice rolls to earn the requisite points and complete all the milestones, here's the complete list of rewards arriving in this event.

Schedule and all rewards for Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament

The Monopoly GO Astro Arcade tournament arrives on May 5, 2025, and will last until May 6, 2025. The latest tournament brings 40 milestones that players can complete to earn in-game assets.

You can earn up to 515 Peg-E Prize Drop tokens and over 6.5K dice among other rewards. The event also brings plenty of Sticker Packs that will earn you stickers to help complete the Sticker Albums of the Star Wars GO season.

You must land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to earn points that will help you complete the milestones. Check out the complete list of rewards for Monopoly GO Astro Arcade.

Milestones Rewards Points 1 8 Peg-E tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 12 Peg-E tokens 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 150 dice 225 points 9 15 Peg-E tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 30 Peg-E tokens 275 points 12 225 dice 350 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 35 Peg-E tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack 350 points 16 250 dice 400 points 17 40 Peg-E tokens 350 points 18 275 dice 450 points 19 20 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 50 Peg-E tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 325 dice 650 points 23 70 Peg-E tokens 600 points 24 400 dice 900 points 25 Cash 800 points 26 75 Peg-E tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 425 dice 1K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 80 Peg-E tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 575 dice 1.5K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 100 Peg-E tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 700 points 36 700 dice 2K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 950 dice 3K points 39 Cash 2 points 40 2.5K dice 7K points

You must land on the Railroad tile to perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists. Completing these tasks will help you earn points for the milestones of these tournaments.

Each successful Shutdown will earn you four points, while you get only two for the locked ones. On the other hand, each Large Heist will earn you six points, while you get four for the small ones, and eight for the Bankrupt ones.

Here is how to earn points for the Astro Arcade tournament (Image via Scopely)

However, you might need the roll multiples to earn points and complete the bigger milestones that require thousands of points sooner than usual. You can check out our tips to get the best out of your roll multipliers.

Try to stay in the top 20 players in this tournament, and you can win some extra in-game assets, even if you fail to complete the milestones.

