Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Scopely has just added the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss to the title's tournament tab. Running from February 13 to February 15, 2025, this event gives players two days to participate and earn rewards. It is packed with in-game rewards like sticker packs for the Artful Tales album and partner tokens for the ongoing Sweet Partners event.
This article highlights rewards, milestones, and other details of the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss.
Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss: Everything you need to know
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Rewards
The Bullseye Bliss is a tournament event, and it features two sets of rewards:
Milestone rewards
The Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones. Players must collect corresponding points to earn rewards, and the table is as follows:
Therefore, completing the event will reward the following:
- 10.940 Dice rolls.
- 2700 tokens for the ongoing Sweet Partners event
- 1x one-star green sticker pack
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album
- High Roller at Milestone 7
Also read: How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?
Bullseye Bliss Leaderboard rewards
The Bullseye event sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players receive rewards based on their position on the leaderboard.
The rewards are as follows:
- Rank 1: 1300 Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 1000 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 2: 700 Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 3: 500 Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 4: 400 Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 5: 350 Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 6: 300 Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 7: 250 Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 8: 200 Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 9: 150 Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 10: 150 Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Ranks 11: 100 Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 12: 100 Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 13 to 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 16 to 20: 25 Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 21 to 50: 600 Partners Tokens and Cash Reward
- Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Reward
Also read: Monopoly Go Sweet Partners event
How to play the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss event
To play the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss event, log in anytime from 1 PM ET on February 13 to 15 February, 2025, at 1 PM ET. Afterward, you have to earn five points to participate in the event.
The points are allocated as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Eight points
- Large Heist: 12 points
- Bankrupt: 16 points
Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go
- How many boards are there in Monopoly Go?
- Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained
- How to sign out of Monopoly Go