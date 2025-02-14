Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Scopely has just added the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss to the title's tournament tab. Running from February 13 to February 15, 2025, this event gives players two days to participate and earn rewards. It is packed with in-game rewards like sticker packs for the Artful Tales album and partner tokens for the ongoing Sweet Partners event.

This article highlights rewards, milestones, and other details of the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss.

Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss: Everything you need to know

Rewards

The Bullseye Bliss is a tournament event, and it features two sets of rewards:

Milestone rewards

The Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones. Players must collect corresponding points to earn rewards, and the table is as follows:

Bullseye Bliss Milestones Points Required Bullseye Bliss Rewards 1 15 70 Partners event tokens 2 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 60 Cash Reward 4 100 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 125 Cash Reward 6 200 80 Partners event tokens 7 220 High Roller For Five Minutes 8 350 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 300 100 Partners event tokens 10 350 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 525 200 Free Dice Rolls 12 450 120 Partners event tokens 13 300 Cash Boost For Five Minutes 14 400 Three-Star Sticker Pack 15 500 150 Partners event tokens 16 650 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 600 Cash Reward 18 600 180 Partners event tokens 19 650 Cash Reward 20 900 325 Free Dice Rolls 21 750 200 Partners event tokens 22 500 Mega Heist For 25 Minutes 23 750 Cash Reward 24 1,200 375 Free Dice Rolls 25 850 250 Partners event tokens 26 1,000 Four-Star Sticker Pack 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,500 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 750 Cash Boost For 10 Minutes 30 950 300 Partners event tokens 31 1,100 Cash Reward 32 1,800 475 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,100 350 Partners event tokens 34 2,200 525 Free Dice Rolls 35 750 Mega Heist For 40 Minutes 36 2,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,250 Cash Reward 38 2,750 600 Free Dice Rolls 39 1,300 400 Partners event tokens 40 3,100 650 Free Dice Rolls 41 1,500 Cash Reward 42 4,000 750 Free Dice Rolls 43 1,500 500 Partners event tokens 44 4,500 775 Free Dice Rolls 45 1,250 Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes 46 5,000 825 Free Dice Rolls 47 1,750 Cash Reward 48 15,000 4,000 Free Dice Rolls

Therefore, completing the event will reward the following:

10.940 Dice rolls.

2700 tokens for the ongoing Sweet Partners event

1x one-star green sticker pack

1x two-star yellow sticker pack

1x three-star pink sticker pack

1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album

High Roller at Milestone 7

Bullseye Bliss Leaderboard rewards

The Bullseye event sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players receive rewards based on their position on the leaderboard.

The rewards are as follows:

Rank 1: 1300 Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 1000 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 2: 700 Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 3: 500 Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 4: 400 Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 5: 350 Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 6: 300 Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 7: 250 Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 8: 200 Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 9: 150 Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 10: 150 Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

Ranks 11: 100 Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Rank 12: 100 Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Ranks 13 to 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Ranks 16 to 20: 25 Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

Ranks 21 to 50: 600 Partners Tokens and Cash Reward

Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Reward

How to play the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss event

Bank Heist grants double points during this event (Image via Scopely)

To play the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss event, log in anytime from 1 PM ET on February 13 to 15 February, 2025, at 1 PM ET. Afterward, you have to earn five points to participate in the event.

The points are allocated as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Eight points

Large Heist: 12 points

Bankrupt: 16 points

