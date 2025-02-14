  • home icon
Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Feb 14, 2025 12:31 IST
The Bullseye Bliss event is currently underway (Image via Scopely)
The Bullseye Bliss event is currently underway (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has just added the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss to the title's tournament tab. Running from February 13 to February 15, 2025, this event gives players two days to participate and earn rewards. It is packed with in-game rewards like sticker packs for the Artful Tales album and partner tokens for the ongoing Sweet Partners event.

This article highlights rewards, milestones, and other details of the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss.

Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss: Everything you need to know

Rewards

The Bullseye Bliss is a tournament event, and it features two sets of rewards:

Milestone rewards

The Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones. Players must collect corresponding points to earn rewards, and the table is as follows:

Bullseye Bliss MilestonesPoints Required
Bullseye Bliss Rewards
115
70 Partners event tokens
240
40 Free Dice Rolls
360Cash Reward
4100
One-Star Sticker Pack
5125Cash Reward
6200
80 Partners event tokens
7220
High Roller For Five Minutes
8350
150 Free Dice Rolls
9300
100 Partners event tokens
10350
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11525
200 Free Dice Rolls
12450
120 Partners event tokens
13300
Cash Boost For Five Minutes
14400
Three-Star Sticker Pack
15500
150 Partners event tokens
16650
250 Free Dice Rolls
17600Cash Reward
18600
180 Partners event tokens
19650Cash Reward
20900
325 Free Dice Rolls
21750
200 Partners event tokens
22500
Mega Heist For 25 Minutes
23750Cash Reward
241,200
375 Free Dice Rolls
25850
250 Partners event tokens
261,000
Four-Star Sticker Pack
27850Cash Reward
281,500
425 Free Dice Rolls
29750
Cash Boost For 10 Minutes
30950
300 Partners event tokens
311,100Cash Reward
321,800
475 Free Dice Rolls
331,100
350 Partners event tokens
342,200
525 Free Dice Rolls
35750
Mega Heist For 40 Minutes
362,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
371,250Cash Reward
382,750
600 Free Dice Rolls
391,300
400 Partners event tokens
403,100
650 Free Dice Rolls
411,500Cash Reward
424,000
750 Free Dice Rolls
431,500
500 Partners event tokens
444,500
775 Free Dice Rolls
451,250
Wheel Boost For 15 Minutes
465,000
825 Free Dice Rolls
471,750Cash Reward
4815,000
4,000 Free Dice Rolls
Therefore, completing the event will reward the following:

  • 10.940 Dice rolls.
  • 2700 tokens for the ongoing Sweet Partners event
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

Bullseye Bliss Leaderboard rewards

The Bullseye event sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players receive rewards based on their position on the leaderboard.

The rewards are as follows:

  • Rank 1: 1300 Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 1000 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: 700 Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 3: 500 Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: 400 Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: 350 Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 800 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: 300 Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: 250 Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: 200 Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 9: 150 Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 750 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 10: 150 Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11: 100 Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 12: 100 Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 13 to 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 16 to 20: 25 Dice Rolls, 700 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 21 to 50: 600 Partners Tokens and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss event

Bank Heist grants double points during this event (Image via Scopely)
Bank Heist grants double points during this event (Image via Scopely)

To play the Monopoly Go Bullseye Bliss event, log in anytime from 1 PM ET on February 13 to 15 February, 2025, at 1 PM ET. Afterward, you have to earn five points to participate in the event.

The points are allocated as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Eight points
  • Large Heist: 12 points
  • Bankrupt: 16 points

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
