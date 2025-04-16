Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament begins on April 16, 2025, and it brings plenty of rewards you must collect to get the most out of it. Arriving during the Juggle Jam event, this tournament can help you earn plenty of tokens for the former as well, making it crucial for tycoons who want to earn rewards from Juggle Jam.

This article brings the complete list of milestones and rewards for the Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament.

Schedule and complete rewards for the Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament

The Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament begins on April 16, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on April 17, 2025. It brings 40 milestones you must unlock to get the corresponding rewards.

The tournament brings up to 5.8K dice rolls and over 100 Juggle Jam tokens for those who complete all the milestones. You can also earn plenty of other rewards, such as Sticker Packs for the Movie Night Season's sticker collection event.

Check out the list below for the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 8 Juggle Jam event tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 10 Juggle Jam event tokens

150 points 7 High Roller and Cash 100 points 8 150 dice and Cash 225 points 9 10 Juggle Jam event tokens and Cash 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 10 Juggle Jam event tokens and Cash 275 points 12 225 dice 350 points 13 Cash Boost and Cash 200 points 14 11 Juggle Jam event tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker Pack and Cash 350 points 16 250 dice and Cash 400 points 17 11 Juggle Jam event tokens 350 points 18 275 dice 450 points 19 Mega Heist and Cash 250 points 20 12 Juggle Jam event tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 325 dice 650 points 23 12 Juggle Jam event tokens and Cash 600 points 24 400 dice 900 points 25 Cash 800 points 26 15 Juggle Jam event tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 425 dice 1K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 16 Juggle Jam event tokens and Cash 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 575 dice 1.5K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 20 Juggle Jam event tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Builder's Bash 750 points 36 700 dice 2K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 950 dice 3K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2.5K dice 7K points

You have to land on specific tiles and finish tasks to earn points and complete the milestones. For instance, you must land on the Railroad tiles to perform Bank Heists and Shutdowns.

Here is how to earn more points from the Bunny Bounce tournament (Image via Scopely)

Each blocked Shutdown will earn you two points, while each successful one will help you earn four points. On the other hand, each Small Heist will help you earn four points, each Large Heist will earn you six, and each Bankrupt Heist will help you earn eight points.

That said, this might not be enough when you need thousands of points to complete the milestones. In such circumstances, you can use the roll multipliers to get more points and complete the milestones quickly.

