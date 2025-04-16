  • home icon
  • Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Apr 16, 2025 21:51 IST
Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament
Monopoly GO brings new Bunny Bounce tournament (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament begins on April 16, 2025, and it brings plenty of rewards you must collect to get the most out of it. Arriving during the Juggle Jam event, this tournament can help you earn plenty of tokens for the former as well, making it crucial for tycoons who want to earn rewards from Juggle Jam.

This article brings the complete list of milestones and rewards for the Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament.

Schedule and complete rewards for the Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament

The Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament begins on April 16, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on April 17, 2025. It brings 40 milestones you must unlock to get the corresponding rewards.

The tournament brings up to 5.8K dice rolls and over 100 Juggle Jam tokens for those who complete all the milestones. You can also earn plenty of other rewards, such as Sticker Packs for the Movie Night Season's sticker collection event.

Check out the list below for the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
18 Juggle Jam event tokens10 points
240 dice 25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
610 Juggle Jam event tokens
150 points
7High Roller and Cash100 points
8150 dice and Cash225 points
910 Juggle Jam event tokens and Cash200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
1110 Juggle Jam event tokens and Cash275 points
12225 dice350 points
13Cash Boost and Cash200 points
1411 Juggle Jam event tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker Pack and Cash350 points
16250 dice and Cash400 points
1711 Juggle Jam event tokens350 points
18275 dice450 points
19Mega Heist and Cash250 points
2012 Juggle Jam event tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22325 dice650 points
2312 Juggle Jam event tokens and Cash600 points
24400 dice900 points
25Cash800 points
2615 Juggle Jam event tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28425 dice1K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3016 Juggle Jam event tokens and Cash800 points
31Cash900 points
32575 dice1.5K points
33Cash1.2K points
3420 Juggle Jam event tokens1K points
3530 minutes Builder's Bash750 points
36700 dice2K points
37Cash1.5K points
38950 dice3K points
39Cash2K points
402.5K dice7K points
You have to land on specific tiles and finish tasks to earn points and complete the milestones. For instance, you must land on the Railroad tiles to perform Bank Heists and Shutdowns.

Here is how to earn more points from the Bunny Bounce tournament (Image via Scopely)
Each blocked Shutdown will earn you two points, while each successful one will help you earn four points. On the other hand, each Small Heist will help you earn four points, each Large Heist will earn you six, and each Bankrupt Heist will help you earn eight points.

That said, this might not be enough when you need thousands of points to complete the milestones. In such circumstances, you can use the roll multipliers to get more points and complete the milestones quickly.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
