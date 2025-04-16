Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament: Schedule and rewards explained
The Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament begins on April 16, 2025, and it brings plenty of rewards you must collect to get the most out of it. Arriving during the Juggle Jam event, this tournament can help you earn plenty of tokens for the former as well, making it crucial for tycoons who want to earn rewards from Juggle Jam.
This article brings the complete list of milestones and rewards for the Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament.
Schedule and complete rewards for the Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament
The Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament begins on April 16, 2025, and will last for a day before concluding on April 17, 2025. It brings 40 milestones you must unlock to get the corresponding rewards.
The tournament brings up to 5.8K dice rolls and over 100 Juggle Jam tokens for those who complete all the milestones. You can also earn plenty of other rewards, such as Sticker Packs for the Movie Night Season's sticker collection event.
Check out the list below for the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Bunny Bounce tournament:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
8 Juggle Jam event tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
10 Juggle Jam event tokens
150 points
7
High Roller and Cash
100 points
8
150 dice and Cash
225 points
9
10 Juggle Jam event tokens and Cash
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
10 Juggle Jam event tokens and Cash
275 points
12
225 dice
350 points
13
Cash Boost and Cash
200 points
14
11 Juggle Jam event tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker Pack and Cash
350 points
16
250 dice and Cash
400 points
17
11 Juggle Jam event tokens
350 points
18
275 dice
450 points
19
Mega Heist and Cash
250 points
20
12 Juggle Jam event tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
325 dice
650 points
23
12 Juggle Jam event tokens and Cash
600 points
24
400 dice
900 points
25
Cash
800 points
26
15 Juggle Jam event tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
425 dice
1K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
16 Juggle Jam event tokens and Cash
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
575 dice
1.5K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
20 Juggle Jam event tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Builder's Bash
750 points
36
700 dice
2K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
950 dice
3K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2.5K dice
7K points
You have to land on specific tiles and finish tasks to earn points and complete the milestones. For instance, you must land on the Railroad tiles to perform Bank Heists and Shutdowns.
Each blocked Shutdown will earn you two points, while each successful one will help you earn four points. On the other hand, each Small Heist will help you earn four points, each Large Heist will earn you six, and each Bankrupt Heist will help you earn eight points.
That said, this might not be enough when you need thousands of points to complete the milestones. In such circumstances, you can use the roll multipliers to get more points and complete the milestones quickly.
