Monopoly Go Canyon Climb event (March 28-30, 2025): All milestones and rewards explored

Renowned developers Scopely recently reintroduced the Monopoly Go Canyon Climb event after a gap of many months. The event will continue celebrating the desert theme in the popular board game as it runs alongside the Desert Tour and Desert Bloom Partners events. It also offers awesome rewards for participants across the globe.

The reintroduced Monopoly Go Canyon Climb event runs from 1 pm ET on March 28, 2025, until 1 pm ET on March 30, 2025. Read on for more details.

What are the different rewards in the returning Monopoly Go Canyon Climb event?

The Monopoly Go Canyon Climb event will help you acquire free dice rolls, Cash, and Desert Bloom Tokens for the Desert Bloom Partners event.

Snippet showing how you can get Monopoly Go Canyon Climb event points (Image via Scopely)

Your objective is to land on the Railroad tiles and earn points in the Shutdown or Bank Heist minigames. Here's a detailed breakdown of the points you can collect:

Shutdown

Shutdown Blocked - 2 points

Shutdown Success - 4 points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - 8 points

Large Heist - 12 points

Bankrupt - 16 points

The Monopoly Go Canyon Climb event follows the same format as the Craft Clash event. In other words, earning these points will let you claim milestone rewards by propelling your progression in your group's leaderboard.

Listed below are all the milestones and their respective rewards for the returning Monopoly Go Canyon Climb event:

1st milestone (15 points) : 70 Desert Bloom Partner tokens

: 70 Desert Bloom Partner tokens 2nd milestone (40 points) : 40 dice rolls

: 40 dice rolls 3rd milestone (60 points) : Cash

: Cash 4th milestone (100 points) : One-Star Sticker Pack

: One-Star Sticker Pack 5th milestone (125 points) : Cash

: Cash 6th milestone (200 points) : Cash and 80 Desert Bloom Partner tokens

: Cash and 80 Desert Bloom Partner tokens 7th milestone (220 points) : High Roller (Five minutes)

: High Roller (Five minutes) 8th milestone (350 points) : 150 dice rolls

: 150 dice rolls 9th milestone (300 points) : Cash and 120 Desert Bloom Partner tokens

: Cash and 120 Desert Bloom Partner tokens 10th milestone (350 points) : Two-Star Sticker Pack

: Two-Star Sticker Pack 11th milestone (525 points) : 200 dice rolls

: 200 dice rolls 12th milestone (450 points) : Cash and 160 Desert Bloom Partner tokens

: Cash and 160 Desert Bloom Partner tokens 13th milestone (300 points) : Cash Boost (Five minutes)

: Cash Boost (Five minutes) 14th milestone (400 points) : Three-Star Sticker Pack

: Three-Star Sticker Pack 15th milestone (500 points) : Cash and 180 Desert Bloom Partner tokens

: Cash and 180 Desert Bloom Partner tokens 16th milestone (650 points) : 250 dice rolls

: 250 dice rolls 17th milestone (600 points) : Cash

: Cash 18th milestone (600 points) : 200 Desert Bloom Partner tokens

: 200 Desert Bloom Partner tokens 19th milestone (650 points) : Cash

: Cash 20th milestone (900 points) : 325 dice rolls

: 325 dice rolls 21st milestone (750 points) : Cash and 220 Desert Bloom Partner tokens

: Cash and 220 Desert Bloom Partner tokens 22nd milestone (500 points) : Mega Heist (25 Minutes)

: Mega Heist (25 Minutes) 23rd milestone (750 points) : Cash

: Cash 24th milestone (1200 points) : 375 dice rolls

: 375 dice rolls 25th milestone (850 points) : 240 Desert Bloom Partner tokens

: 240 Desert Bloom Partner tokens 26th milestone (1200 points) : 400 dice rolls and Cash

: 400 dice rolls and Cash 27th milestone (850 points) : Cash

: Cash 28th milestone (1500 points) : 425 dice rolls

: 425 dice rolls 29th milestone (750 points) : Cash Boost (10 minutes)

: Cash Boost (10 minutes) 30th milestone (950 points) : 250 Desert Bloom Partner tokens

: 250 Desert Bloom Partner tokens 31st milestone (1.1K points) : Cash

: Cash 32nd milestone (1.8K points) : 475 dice rolls

: 475 dice rolls 33rd milestone (1.1K points) : 280 Desert Bloom Partner tokens

: 280 Desert Bloom Partner tokens 34th milestone (2.2K points) : 525 dice rolls

: 525 dice rolls 35th milestone (750 points) : Mega Heist (40 minutes)

: Mega Heist (40 minutes) 36th milestone (2.5K points) : 575 dice rolls

: 575 dice rolls 37th milestone (1.25K points) : Cash

: Cash 38th milestone (2.75K points) : 600 dice rolls

: 600 dice rolls 39th milestone (1.3K points) : 300 Desert Bloom Partner tokens

: 300 Desert Bloom Partner tokens 40th milestone (3.1K points) : 650 dice rolls

: 650 dice rolls 41st milestone (1.5K points) : Cash

: Cash 42nd milestone (4K points) : 750 dice rolls

: 750 dice rolls 43rd milestone (1.5K points) : 300 Desert Bloom Partner tokens

: 300 Desert Bloom Partner tokens 44th milestone (4.5K points) : 775 dice rolls

: 775 dice rolls 45th milestone (1.25K points) : Color Wheel (Five minutes)

: Color Wheel (Five minutes) 46th milestone (5K points) : 825 dice rolls

: 825 dice rolls 47th milestone (1.75K points) : Cash

: Cash 48th milestone (15K points): 4K dice rolls

You can play the other ongoing events alongside the Monopoly Go Canyon Climb event to obtain even more rewards.

