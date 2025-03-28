Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 28, 2025, can help the tycoons earn plenty of cash rewards. Events like Free Parking Money and Cash Grab can help you earn plenty of cash rewards. Hence, knowing the complete schedule of daily events helps sketch out a sustainable strategy to make the most money.

Ad

Here's the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for March 28, 2025.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with Free Parking Money. Land on specific tiles to earn cash, and you can then retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile. High Roller arrives after this, which helps you use higher roll multipliers.

The next event is Cash Grab, where you tap on the falling banknotes to catch them and increase your cash positions. This is followed by Cash Boost, which boosts your cash earnings from the game for a certain period.

Ad

Trending

The Mega Heist event can help you earn a lot of cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Wheel Boost, which allows you to enjoy an extra free spin during the Color Wheel game. This event is followed by Mega Heist, one of the most beloved events for the tycoons to raise cash.

Ad

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins on March 27, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will last until March 28, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT 3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on March 27, 2025, at 11:00 pm and will last until March 28, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT 3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): From 2:00 am to 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT 3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 am to 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT 3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): From 5:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT 3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 5:00 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT 3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT 3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8:00 am to 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT 3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From 2:00 pm to 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT 3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 2:00 pm to 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT 3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 5:00 pm to 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT 3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for March 28, 2025, are

Collect Cash

Pass GO two times

Roll doubles two times

Complete the Quick Wins to earn tokens that can help you participate in the Desert Bloom Partners Event. This way, you can earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night season is currently live in Scopely's virtual board game. However, Scopely also keeps bringing some other events and tournaments that can help boost your progress.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the schedule for those below:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Dessert Tour: The Dessert Tour event began on March 27, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 29. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Dessert Tour event began on March 27, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 29. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Canyon Climb: The Thorny Triumph tournament began on March 28, 2025, and ends on March 29. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Thorny Triumph tournament began on March 28, 2025, and ends on March 29. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Dessert Bloom Partners event: The Desert Bloom Partners event will go live on March 27, 2025, and will last until April 2. Collect tokens and team up with your friends to finish projects and earn more rewards.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Almost all of today's Monopoly GO daily events can help you earn cash rewards. Thus, you can log in almost anytime and start playing to raise your cash positions. However, knowing a few tips might help you.

Play with roll multipliers while participating in events like the Free Parking Money, Cash Boost, Cash Grab, and Mega Heist. This will help you raise more cash. Also, if you need in-game assets apart from money, wait for the Wheel Boost event and try your luck there.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 27, 2025, were

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback