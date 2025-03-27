The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 27, 2025, can help tycoons increase their cash positions. With flash events like Free Parking Money and Mega Heist, you can refill your cash bucket easily. However, it helps to know the complete schedule to get the most out of them.

This article provides the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 27, 2025, which includes daily Quick Wins and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily event scheduled for March 27, 2025, begins with the Roll Match event, where you roll certain dice combinations to complete milestones. This is followed by Builder's Bash, where you get up to a 50% discount for upgrading your Landmarks.

Builder's Bash can help you upgrade Landmarks at a discount (Image via Scopely)

Next is the Free Parking Money event, followed by Mega Heist – both can help you earn more cash prizes. These are followed by Wheel Boost, where you can earn more cash, dice rolls, and other in-game assets. Here is the complete schedule:

Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins on March 26, 2025, at 11 pm and will end on March 27, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins on March 26, 2025, at 11 pm and will end on March 27, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): From 5 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 5 am to 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): From 8 am to 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 8 am to 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): From 11 am to 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

From 11 am to 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): From 5 pm to 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily events also include Quick Wins challenges. The schedule for March 27, 2025, is:

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Movie Night, the new season of Monopoly GO, went live on March 6, 2025, and will last until early May. The new season brings many lucrative rewards for players.

The game's developer, Scopely, introduces special milestone events and tournaments every day besides certain special events from time to time. The complete schedule of these special events is as follows:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Dessert Tour: The Dessert Tour event began on March 27, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 29, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Dessert Tour event began on March 27, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 29, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Throny Triumph: The Thorny Triumph tournament began on March 27, 2025, and ends on March 28, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Thorny Triumph tournament began on March 27, 2025, and ends on March 28, 2025. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Dessert Bloom Partners event: The Desert Bloom Partners event will go live on March 27, 2025, and will last until April 2, 2025. Collect tokens and team up with your friends to finish projects and earn more rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Take part in the Roll Match event for some cash and dice rolls. Then, use whatever cash you have saved from the previous day's events to upgrade as many buildings as possible during the Builder's Bash event.

You can also earn cash from the Free Parking Money and Mega Heist events. Use roll multipliers while participating in them to earn more cash. Then, participate in Wheel Boost for more in-game assets.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 26, 2025, were:

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Sticker Boom (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

