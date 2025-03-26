Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 26, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (March 26, 2025), are ideal for players trying to grab more Cash. Since only in-game Cash can help you upgrade your Landmarks and complete the Monopoly GO boards, it becomes one of the most prized possessions of the tycoons. This article brings the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for the day to help you stay a few steps ahead of the rest. It includes the schedule of the daily and special events as well.
Today's Monopoly GO daily event schedule
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for March 26, 2025, begins with Lucky Chance, which helps you to get better rewards than usual upon landing on the Chance tile. This is followed by Free Parking Money, which helps you earn cash by landing on specific tiles. Retrieve this cash by landing on the Free Parking tile.
Also read: Monopoly GO v1.42 patch notes
After this arrives Sticker Boom, where you get 50% extra stickers from each pack opening. The next event is Mega Heist, followed by Rent Frenzy. The day's final event is High Roller.
- Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will run until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and will run until 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Sticker Boom (10 minutes): Begins at 12:00 pm and will end on March 27, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will run until 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and will run until 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and will run until 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today
The Monopoly GO daily events also include Quick Wins challenges. The Quick Wins scheduled for 26, 2025, are
- Roll five times
- Upgrade one Landmark
- Land on Chance two times
Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today
Scopely has brought a new season to Monopoly GO called Movie Night. It went live on March 6, 2025, and will last until early May. This new season also brings a season-long sticker collection event.
Scopely also regularly brings special milestone events and daily tournaments. It also brings certain special events from time to time. The complete schedule of these special events is as follows:
- Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.
- Captain's Queste: The Captain's Quest event began on March 25, 2025, and will last for two days before ending on March 27. During its run, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles, featuring event-exclusive tokens.
- Cutlass Clash: The Cutlass Clash tournament began on March 26, 2025, and ends on March 27. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.
- Dig Minigame: The Dig minigame event went live on March 25, 2025, and will last until March 27. Collect tokens from events and tournaments
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Participate in events like Lucky Chance to earn cash, dice rolls, and other in-game assets by landing on the Chance tile. Using roll multipliers during this event can increase your rewards.
Then, try and earn some more cash from the Free Parking Money event with your roll multipliers. After that, log in during the Mega Heist event to loot your in-game friend's banks. While Sticker Boom lasts for almost a whole day, you can only get the advantage for 10 minutes. So, it's better to start going for the Sticker Packs once the Sticker Boom event arrives in the game.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 25, 2025, were
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
