Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle: Duration, rewards, and how to play

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle tournament to the title's daily events tab. It is a two-day event, set to run till March 16, 2025. In Monopoly Go, tournaments are a reliable source to stock up on in-game resources like cash and dice rolls. Moreover, tokens for the ongoing St. Paddy's Partners event are up for grabs in the Celtic Shuffle event.

This article highlights duration, rewards, and other details of the Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event.

Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event: Everything you need to know

Duration

The Celtic Shuffle event arrived at 1 PM ET on March 14, and will be available till 1 PM ET on March 16, 2025. Players have 48 hours to play and advance in the tournament event.

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event features two sets of rewards: Leadboard and milestone.

Celtic Shuffle milestones

The Celtic Shuffle event features a progression-based reward track with 48 milestones. To advance through it, players must collect points by playing minigames. The rewards table is as follows:

Celtic Shuffle Milestones Points Required Celtic Shuffle Rewards 1 15 70 Shamrock Tokens 2 40 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 60 Cash Reward 4 100 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 125 Cash Reward 6 200 80 Shamrock Tokens 7 220 High Roller for Five Minutes, Cash Reward 8 350 150 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward 9 300 120 Shamrock Tokens 10 350 Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward 11 525 200 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward 12 450 160 Shamrock Tokens 13 300 Cash Boost For Five Minutes, Cash Reward 14 400 Three-Star Sticker Pack 15 500 180 Shamrock Tokens, Cash Reward 16 650 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 600 Cash Reward 18 600 200 Shamrock Tokens 19 650 Cash Reward 20 900 325 Free Dice Rolls 21 750 220 Shamrock Tokens, Cash Reward 22 500 Mega Heist For 25 Minutes 23 750 Cash Reward 24 1,200 375 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward 25 850 240 Shamrock Tokens 26 1,000 400 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,500 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 750 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 950 250 Shamrock Tokens, Cash Reward 31 1,100 Cash Reward 32 1,800 475 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,100 280 Shamrock Tokens 34 2,200 525 Free Dice Rolls 35 750 Mega Heist for 40 Minutes, Cash Reward 36 2,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,250 Cash Reward 38 2,750 600 Free Dice Rolls 39 1,300 300 Shamrock Tokens 40 3,100 650 Free Dice Rolls 41 1,500 Cash Reward 42 4,000 750 Free Dice Rolls 43 1,500 300 Shamrock Tokens 44 4,500 775 Free Dice Rolls 45 1,250 Color Wheel Boost for 15 Minutes 46 5,000 825 Free Dice Rolls 47 1,750 Cash Reward 48 15,000 4,000 Free Dice Rolls

In total, the Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle comprises the following rewards:

11,340 Dice Rolls 2400 tokens for

1x one-star green sticker pack for the Movie Night album.

1x two-star yellow sticker pack

1x three-star pink sticker pack

1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Paddy's Partners event

High Roller at Milestone 7

Celtic Shuffle leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players will be granted rewards based on their ranking as follows:

Rank 1: 1,300 Dice Rolls, 1,000 Shamrock Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward

1,300 Dice Rolls, 1,000 Shamrock Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward Rank 2: 700 Dice Rolls, 850 Shamrock Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward

700 Dice Rolls, 850 Shamrock Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward Rank 3: 500 Dice Rolls, 800 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward

500 Dice Rolls, 800 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward Rank 4: 400 Dice Rolls, 800 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward

400 Dice Rolls, 800 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward Rank 5: 350 Dice Rolls, 800 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward

350 Dice Rolls, 800 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward Rank 6: 300 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward

300 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward Rank 7: 250 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward

250 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward Rank 8: 200 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward

200 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward Rank 9: 150 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward

150 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward Rank 10: 150 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward

150 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward Ranks 11 to 12: 100 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward

100 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward Ranks 13 to 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward

50 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward Rank 16: 50 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, and a cash reward

50 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, and a cash reward Ranks 17 to 20: 25 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, and a cash reward

25 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, and a cash reward Ranks 21 to 30: 700 Shamrock Tokens and a cash reward

700 Shamrock Tokens and a cash reward Ranks 31 to 50: 600 Shamrock Tokens and a cash reward

600 Shamrock Tokens and a cash reward Ranks 51 to 100: Cash reward

How to play the Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event?

Land on Railroad tiles to kickstart minigames and earn points (Image via Scopely)

To play the Celtic Shuffle tournament, you must log in during the event and collect five points. The points are earned by playing minigames, kickstarted by landing on the Railroad tiles.

The point distribution is as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Two points Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Four points Large Heist: Six points

Six points Bankrupt: Eight points

