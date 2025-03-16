  • home icon
Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle: Duration, rewards, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 16, 2025 13:55 IST
The Celtic Shuffle event is live in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
The Celtic Shuffle event is live in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle tournament to the title's daily events tab. It is a two-day event, set to run till March 16, 2025. In Monopoly Go, tournaments are a reliable source to stock up on in-game resources like cash and dice rolls. Moreover, tokens for the ongoing St. Paddy's Partners event are up for grabs in the Celtic Shuffle event.

This article highlights duration, rewards, and other details of the Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event.

Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event: Everything you need to know

Duration

The Celtic Shuffle event arrived at 1 PM ET on March 14, and will be available till 1 PM ET on March 16, 2025. Players have 48 hours to play and advance in the tournament event.

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event features two sets of rewards: Leadboard and milestone.

Celtic Shuffle milestones

The Celtic Shuffle event features a progression-based reward track with 48 milestones. To advance through it, players must collect points by playing minigames. The rewards table is as follows:

Celtic Shuffle MilestonesPoints Required
Celtic Shuffle Rewards
115
70 Shamrock Tokens
240
40 Free Dice Rolls
360Cash Reward
4100
One-Star Sticker Pack
5125Cash Reward
6200
80 Shamrock Tokens
7220
High Roller for Five Minutes, Cash Reward
8350
150 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
9300
120 Shamrock Tokens
10350
Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
11525
200 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
12450
160 Shamrock Tokens
13300
Cash Boost For Five Minutes, Cash Reward
14400
Three-Star Sticker Pack
15500
180 Shamrock Tokens, Cash Reward
16650
250 Free Dice Rolls
17600Cash Reward
18600
200 Shamrock Tokens
19650Cash Reward
20900
325 Free Dice Rolls
21750
220 Shamrock Tokens, Cash Reward
22500
Mega Heist For 25 Minutes
23750Cash Reward
241,200
375 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
25850
240 Shamrock Tokens
261,000
400 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
27850Cash Reward
281,500
425 Free Dice Rolls
29750
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30950
250 Shamrock Tokens, Cash Reward
311,100Cash Reward
321,800
475 Free Dice Rolls
331,100
280 Shamrock Tokens
342,200
525 Free Dice Rolls
35750
Mega Heist for 40 Minutes, Cash Reward
362,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
371,250Cash Reward
382,750
600 Free Dice Rolls
391,300
300 Shamrock Tokens
403,100
650 Free Dice Rolls
411,500Cash Reward
424,000
750 Free Dice Rolls
431,500
300 Shamrock Tokens
444,500
775 Free Dice Rolls
451,250
Color Wheel Boost for 15 Minutes
465,000
825 Free Dice Rolls
471,750Cash Reward
4815,000
4,000 Free Dice Rolls
In total, the Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle comprises the following rewards:

  1. 11,340 Dice Rolls
  2. 2400 tokens for
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack for the Movie Night album.
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Paddy's Partners event
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

Celtic Shuffle leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players will be granted rewards based on their ranking as follows:

  • Rank 1: 1,300 Dice Rolls, 1,000 Shamrock Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
  • Rank 2: 700 Dice Rolls, 850 Shamrock Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
  • Rank 3: 500 Dice Rolls, 800 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
  • Rank 4: 400 Dice Rolls, 800 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
  • Rank 5: 350 Dice Rolls, 800 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
  • Rank 6: 300 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
  • Rank 7: 250 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
  • Rank 8: 200 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
  • Rank 9: 150 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
  • Rank 10: 150 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
  • Ranks 11 to 12: 100 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
  • Ranks 13 to 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
  • Rank 16: 50 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, and a cash reward
  • Ranks 17 to 20: 25 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, and a cash reward
  • Ranks 21 to 30: 700 Shamrock Tokens and a cash reward
  • Ranks 31 to 50: 600 Shamrock Tokens and a cash reward
  • Ranks 51 to 100: Cash reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event?

Land on Railroad tiles to kickstart minigames and earn points (Image via Scopely)
Land on Railroad tiles to kickstart minigames and earn points (Image via Scopely)

To play the Celtic Shuffle tournament, you must log in during the event and collect five points. The points are earned by playing minigames, kickstarted by landing on the Railroad tiles.

The point distribution is as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
