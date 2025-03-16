Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle: Duration, rewards, and how to play

Scopely has recently added the Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle tournament to the title's daily events tab. It is a two-day event, set to run till March 16, 2025. In Monopoly Go, tournaments are a reliable source to stock up on in-game resources like cash and dice rolls. Moreover, tokens for the ongoing St. Paddy's Partners event are up for grabs in the Celtic Shuffle event.
This article highlights duration, rewards, and other details of the Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event.
Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event: Everything you need to know
Duration
The Celtic Shuffle event arrived at 1 PM ET on March 14, and will be available till 1 PM ET on March 16, 2025. Players have 48 hours to play and advance in the tournament event.
Rewards
The Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event features two sets of rewards: Leadboard and milestone.
Celtic Shuffle milestones
The Celtic Shuffle event features a progression-based reward track with 48 milestones. To advance through it, players must collect points by playing minigames. The rewards table is as follows:
In total, the Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle comprises the following rewards:
- 11,340 Dice Rolls
- 2400 tokens for
- 1x one-star green sticker pack for the Movie Night album.
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Paddy's Partners event
- High Roller at Milestone 7
Celtic Shuffle leaderboard rewards
The Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard. At the end of the event, players will be granted rewards based on their ranking as follows:
- Rank 1: 1,300 Dice Rolls, 1,000 Shamrock Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
- Rank 2: 700 Dice Rolls, 850 Shamrock Tokens, Five-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
- Rank 3: 500 Dice Rolls, 800 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
- Rank 4: 400 Dice Rolls, 800 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
- Rank 5: 350 Dice Rolls, 800 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
- Rank 6: 300 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
- Rank 7: 250 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
- Rank 8: 200 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Four-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
- Rank 9: 150 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Three-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
- Rank 10: 150 Dice Rolls, 750 Shamrock Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
- Ranks 11 to 12: 100 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
- Ranks 13 to 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a cash reward
- Rank 16: 50 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, and a cash reward
- Ranks 17 to 20: 25 Dice Rolls, 700 Shamrock Tokens, and a cash reward
- Ranks 21 to 30: 700 Shamrock Tokens and a cash reward
- Ranks 31 to 50: 600 Shamrock Tokens and a cash reward
- Ranks 51 to 100: Cash reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Celtic Shuffle event?
To play the Celtic Shuffle tournament, you must log in during the event and collect five points. The points are earned by playing minigames, kickstarted by landing on the Railroad tiles.
The point distribution is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
