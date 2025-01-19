  • home icon
Monopoly Go ClayHeyday: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 19, 2025 15:41 IST
The Clay Heyday event is underway (Image via Scopely)
The Clay Heyday event is underway (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Clay Heyday is an ongoing daily tournament, set to run until January 19, 2025. Besides standard in-game rewards like Dice Rolls and Cash Prize, the event also contains an emoji as a possible reward. Learning about the rewards and milestones of Monopoly Go events is important to help players decide if the event is worth investing in dice rolls or not.

On that note, this article highlights the rewards and milestones of the Monopoly Go Clay Heyday event.

Monopoly Go Heyday event: All you need to know

Schedule

The event started at 1 pm ET on January 17, 2025, and will run until 1 pm ET on January 19, 2025. Players have two days to play and complete the event.

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Clay Heyday event features 48 tiers of milestone rewards. They are:

MilestonePoints
Clay Heyday Rewards
115
4 Pickaxe tokens
24040 Dice Rolls
360Cash
4100
Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2)
5125Cash
6200
5 Pickaxe tokens
7220
High Roller 5 Minutes
8350150 Dice Rolls
9300
7 Pickaxe tokens
10350
Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3)
11525200 Dice Rolls
12450
8 Pickaxe tokens
13300
Cash Boost 5 Minutes
14400
Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3)
15500
8 Pickaxe tokens
16650250 Dice Rolls
17600Cash
18600
10 Pickaxe tokens
19650Cash
20900325 Dice Rolls
21750
12 Pickaxe tokens
22500
Mega Heist 25 Minutes
23750Cash
241,200375 Dice Rolls
25850
15 Pickaxe tokens
261,000
Sticker Pack 4-Stars (x4)
27850Cash
281,500425 Dice Rolls
29750Cash Boost 10 Minutes
3095018 Pickaxe tokens
311,100Cash
321,800475 Dice Rolls
331,10020 Pickaxe tokens
342,200525 Dice Rolls
35750Mega Heist 40 Minutes
362,500575 Dice Rolls
371,250Cash
382,750600 Dice Rolls
391,30022 Pickaxe tokens
403,100650 Dice Rolls
411,500Cash
424,000750 Dice Rolls
431,500
25 Pickaxe tokens
444,500775 Dice Rolls
451,250Color Wheel 15 Minutes
465,000825 Dice Rolls
471,750Cash
4815,0004,000 Dice Rolls

In total, the event rewards comprise the following:

  • 10,940 Dice Rolls
  • 154 Pick Axe tokens
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 2x four-star blue sticker packs for the Artful Tales album.
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

The event also features a leaderboard, where players are ranked by points earned during the event. The Monopoly Go Clay Heyday leaderboard rewards are as follows:

  • Rank 1: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 3: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 9: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 10: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
  • Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward

Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained

How to play the Monopoly Go Clay Heyday

Points for Clay Heyday during Bank Heist (Image via Scopely)
Points for Clay Heyday during Bank Heist (Image via Scopely)

To participate in the Clay Heyday, you must trigger it by logging in to the game and collecting five event points. You need to land on the Railroad tile to kickstart minigames that reward points.

The point breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked - Two points
  • Success - Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist - Four points
  • Large Heist - Six points
  • Bankrupt - Eight points

