The Monopoly Go Clay Heyday is an ongoing daily tournament, set to run until January 19, 2025. Besides standard in-game rewards like Dice Rolls and Cash Prize, the event also contains an emoji as a possible reward. Learning about the rewards and milestones of Monopoly Go events is important to help players decide if the event is worth investing in dice rolls or not.

On that note, this article highlights the rewards and milestones of the Monopoly Go Clay Heyday event.

Monopoly Go Heyday event: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Trending

Schedule

The event started at 1 pm ET on January 17, 2025, and will run until 1 pm ET on January 19, 2025. Players have two days to play and complete the event.

Rewards

The Monopoly Go Clay Heyday event features 48 tiers of milestone rewards. They are:

Milestone Points Clay Heyday Rewards 1 15 4 Pickaxe tokens 2 40 40 Dice Rolls 3 60 Cash 4 100 Sticker Pack 1-Star (x2) 5 125 Cash 6 200 5 Pickaxe tokens 7 220 High Roller 5 Minutes 8 350 150 Dice Rolls 9 300 7 Pickaxe tokens 10 350 Sticker Pack 2-Stars (x3) 11 525 200 Dice Rolls 12 450 8 Pickaxe tokens 13 300 Cash Boost 5 Minutes 14 400 Sticker Pack 3-Stars (x3) 15 500 8 Pickaxe tokens 16 650 250 Dice Rolls 17 600 Cash 18 600 10 Pickaxe tokens 19 650 Cash 20 900 325 Dice Rolls 21 750 12 Pickaxe tokens 22 500 Mega Heist 25 Minutes 23 750 Cash 24 1,200 375 Dice Rolls 25 850 15 Pickaxe tokens 26 1,000 Sticker Pack 4-Stars (x4) 27 850 Cash 28 1,500 425 Dice Rolls 29 750 Cash Boost 10 Minutes 30 950 18 Pickaxe tokens 31 1,100 Cash 32 1,800 475 Dice Rolls 33 1,100 20 Pickaxe tokens 34 2,200 525 Dice Rolls 35 750 Mega Heist 40 Minutes 36 2,500 575 Dice Rolls 37 1,250 Cash 38 2,750 600 Dice Rolls 39 1,300 22 Pickaxe tokens 40 3,100 650 Dice Rolls 41 1,500 Cash 42 4,000 750 Dice Rolls 43 1,500 25 Pickaxe tokens 44 4,500 775 Dice Rolls 45 1,250 Color Wheel 15 Minutes 46 5,000 825 Dice Rolls 47 1,750 Cash 48 15,000 4,000 Dice Rolls

In total, the event rewards comprise the following:

10,940 Dice Rolls

154 Pick Axe tokens

1x one-star green sticker pack

1x two-star yellow sticker pack

1x three-star pink sticker pack

2x four-star blue sticker packs for the Artful Tales album.

High Roller at Milestone 7

The event also features a leaderboard, where players are ranked by points earned during the event. The Monopoly Go Clay Heyday leaderboard rewards are as follows:

Rank 1: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward

Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward Rank 2: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward

Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward Rank 3: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward

Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward Rank 4: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward

Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward Rank 5: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward

Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward Rank 6: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward

Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward Rank 7: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward

Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward Rank 8: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward

Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward Rank 9: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward

Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward Rank 10: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward

Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward Ranks 11 to 15: Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward

Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward

Also read: Monopoly Go Wild Stickers explained

How to play the Monopoly Go Clay Heyday

Points for Clay Heyday during Bank Heist (Image via Scopely)

To participate in the Clay Heyday, you must trigger it by logging in to the game and collecting five event points. You need to land on the Railroad tile to kickstart minigames that reward points.

The point breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked - Two points

- Two points Success - Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist - Four points

- Four points Large Heist - Six points

- Six points Bankrupt - Eight points

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback