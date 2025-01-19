The Monopoly Go Clay Heyday is an ongoing daily tournament, set to run until January 19, 2025. Besides standard in-game rewards like Dice Rolls and Cash Prize, the event also contains an emoji as a possible reward. Learning about the rewards and milestones of Monopoly Go events is important to help players decide if the event is worth investing in dice rolls or not.
On that note, this article highlights the rewards and milestones of the Monopoly Go Clay Heyday event.
Monopoly Go Heyday event: All you need to know
Schedule
The event started at 1 pm ET on January 17, 2025, and will run until 1 pm ET on January 19, 2025. Players have two days to play and complete the event.
Rewards
The Monopoly Go Clay Heyday event features 48 tiers of milestone rewards. They are:
In total, the event rewards comprise the following:
- 10,940 Dice Rolls
- 154 Pick Axe tokens
- 1x one-star green sticker pack
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 2x four-star blue sticker packs for the Artful Tales album.
- High Roller at Milestone 7
The event also features a leaderboard, where players are ranked by points earned during the event. The Monopoly Go Clay Heyday leaderboard rewards are as follows:
- Rank 1: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
- Rank 2: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
- Rank 3: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
- Rank 4: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
- Rank 5: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
- Rank 6: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
- Rank 7: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
- Rank 8: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
- Rank 9: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
- Rank 10: Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Emoji, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Clay Heyday
To participate in the Clay Heyday, you must trigger it by logging in to the game and collecting five event points. You need to land on the Railroad tile to kickstart minigames that reward points.
The point breakdown is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked - Two points
- Success - Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist - Four points
- Large Heist - Six points
- Bankrupt - Eight points
