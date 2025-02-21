  • home icon
Monopoly Go Clean Quest: Rewards, milestones, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Feb 21, 2025 15:05 IST
The Clean Quest has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
The Clean Quest has arrived in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Scopely has added the Monopoly Go Clean Quest to its daily events tab. This tournament event arrived on February 20 and will run till February 21, 2025, giving players one day to participate and earn rewards. It offers resources like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Packs. More than 100 Juggle Jam Tokens are up for grabs as well.

That said, this article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Clean Quest event.

Monopoly Go Clean Quest: Everything you need to know

Being a tournament event, Clean Quest in Monopoly Go features two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and milestone. While acquiring rewards from both sets costs event points, there are certain differences between the two.

Milestone rewards

The Monopoly Go Clean Quest event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones. To advance through it and collect rewards, players must earn points by playing Bank Heist and Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

The reward table is as follows:

MilestonePoints required
Clean Quest rewards
110
8 Juggle Jam Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
Green Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
7100
High Roller, 5 Minutes
8225
150 Free Dice Rolls
9200
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
10250
Yellow Sticker Pack
11275
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost, 5 Minutes
14300
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
15350
Pink Sticker Pack
16400
250 Free Dice Rolls
17350
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
18450
275 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist, 30 Minutes
20400
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
21500
Blue Sticker Pack
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
24900
400 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
15 Juggle Jam Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,00
425 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost, 10 Minutes
30800
16 Juggle Jam Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
20 Juggle Jam Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash, 30 Minutes
362,000
700 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,000
950 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
407,000
2,500 Free Dice Rolls
Leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go Clean Quest event sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard based on the number of points earned. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their ranking.

The Leaderboard rewards for the Monopoly Go Clean Quest event are as follows:

  • Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Artful Tales album, Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
  • Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward
Also read: How to add friends in Monopoly GO

How to play the Monopoly Go Clean Quest event

Play minigames to earn rewards (Image via Scopely)
Play minigames to earn rewards (Image via Scopely)

To play Clean Quest in Monopoly Go, log in during the event and collect five points. Afterward, all collected points will be counted towards progressing in the reward track and advancing in the leaderboard.

The points can be earned by playing minigames, which are triggered by landing on the Railroad tile. The breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
