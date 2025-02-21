Monopoly Go Clean Quest: Rewards, milestones, and more

Scopely has added the Monopoly Go Clean Quest to its daily events tab. This tournament event arrived on February 20 and will run till February 21, 2025, giving players one day to participate and earn rewards. It offers resources like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Packs. More than 100 Juggle Jam Tokens are up for grabs as well.

That said, this article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Clean Quest event.

Monopoly Go Clean Quest: Everything you need to know

Being a tournament event, Clean Quest in Monopoly Go features two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and milestone. While acquiring rewards from both sets costs event points, there are certain differences between the two.

Milestone rewards

The Monopoly Go Clean Quest event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones. To advance through it and collect rewards, players must earn points by playing Bank Heist and Shutdown in Monopoly Go.

The reward table is as follows:

Milestone Points required Clean Quest rewards 1 10 8 Juggle Jam Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 Green Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 7 100 High Roller, 5 Minutes 8 225 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 10 250 Yellow Sticker Pack 11 275 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 12 350 225 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost, 5 Minutes 14 300 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 15 350 Pink Sticker Pack 16 400 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 18 450 275 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist, 30 Minutes 20 400 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 21 500 Blue Sticker Pack 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 24 900 400 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 15 Juggle Jam Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,00 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost, 10 Minutes 30 800 16 Juggle Jam Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 20 Juggle Jam Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash, 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,000 950 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 7,000 2,500 Free Dice Rolls

Leaderboard rewards

The Monopoly Go Clean Quest event sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard based on the number of points earned. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their ranking.

The Leaderboard rewards for the Monopoly Go Clean Quest event are as follows:

Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Artful Tales album, Cash Reward

850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Artful Tales album, Cash Reward Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward

25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward

How to play the Monopoly Go Clean Quest event

Play minigames to earn rewards (Image via Scopely)

To play Clean Quest in Monopoly Go, log in during the event and collect five points. Afterward, all collected points will be counted towards progressing in the reward track and advancing in the leaderboard.

The points can be earned by playing minigames, which are triggered by landing on the Railroad tile. The breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Two points Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Four points Large Heist: Six points

Six points Bankrupt: Eight points

