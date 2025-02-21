Monopoly Go Clean Quest: Rewards, milestones, and more

Scopely has added the Monopoly Go Clean Quest to its daily events tab. This tournament event arrived on February 20 and will run till February 21, 2025, giving players one day to participate and earn rewards. It offers resources like Dice Rolls, Cash, and Sticker Packs. More than 100 Juggle Jam Tokens are up for grabs as well.
That said, this article highlights rewards and other details of the Monopoly Go Clean Quest event.
Monopoly Go Clean Quest: Everything you need to know
Being a tournament event, Clean Quest in Monopoly Go features two sets of rewards: Leaderboard and milestone. While acquiring rewards from both sets costs event points, there are certain differences between the two.
Milestone rewards
The Monopoly Go Clean Quest event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones. To advance through it and collect rewards, players must earn points by playing Bank Heist and Shutdown in Monopoly Go.
The reward table is as follows:
Leaderboard rewards
The Monopoly Go Clean Quest event sorts tycoons into groups of 100 and ranks them on a leaderboard based on the number of points earned. At the end of the event, players are granted rewards based on their ranking.
The Leaderboard rewards for the Monopoly Go Clean Quest event are as follows:
- Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack for the Artful Tales album, Cash Reward
- Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Clean Quest event
To play Clean Quest in Monopoly Go, log in during the event and collect five points. Afterward, all collected points will be counted towards progressing in the reward track and advancing in the leaderboard.
The points can be earned by playing minigames, which are triggered by landing on the Railroad tile. The breakdown is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
