Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 13, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help you earn cash rewards, upgrade buildings, and more. While Builder's Bash helps you to upgrade Landmarks at a discount, Wheel Boost increases your chances of earning in-game assets from the Color Wheel mini-game. However, you have to learn the entire schedule to get the best out of them.

This article brings everything you need to know about the Monopoly GO events scheduled for today. It covers Quick Wins and more.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 13, 2025, begin with Mega Heist, which allows you to loot the banks of your in-game friends for extra rewards. Mega Heist is followed by the Builder's Bash event, which helps you to upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts.

The Monopoly GO Builder's Bash event can help you upgrade buildings faster (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Cash Boost, which boosts your cash earnings from playing the game. Then comes High Roller, which allows you to use higher roll multipliers. Then comes the final event, i.e., Wheel Boost, which gives you a free spin in the Color Wheel mini-game.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on April 14, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The daily Quick Wins arriving in Monopoly GO today, April 13, are:

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance two times

Collect one sticker

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

While Monopoly GO's Movie Night season is currently live, players are more excited to learn about the daily tournaments and special events that can help them get in-game assets today. Take a look at the complete schedule of these events below:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Sunlit Stroll: The Sunlit Stroll event began on April 13, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 14. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Sunlit Stroll event began on April 13, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 14. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Garden Glory: The Garden Glory tournament began on April 13, 2025, and ends on April 14. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Garden Glory tournament began on April 13, 2025, and ends on April 14. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event began on April 13, 2025, (or April 14, depending on your timezone), replacing the previous Partners event, and will last until April 14 (or April 15, 2025, depending on your timezone). Earn the tokens for this event by completing different milestones of the milestone events and daily tournaments.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Mega Heist to earn Cash rewards so that you can upgrade Landmarks during the Builder's Bash event at a discount. Use roll multipliers during Mega Heist to get the most out of it.

After that, upgrade your Landmarks during the Builder's Bash event. Once that's done, turn on your roll multipliers again during Cash Boost. This can help you earn the most amount of cash during this event.

After that, you can ignore the High Roller event and come back to participate in Wheel Boost to try and earn some more in-game assets.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 12, 2025, were

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Sticker Boom (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

