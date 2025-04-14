Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 14, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help you win plenty of cash rewards and in-game assets. Events like Mega Heist and Cash Boost can boost your in-game progress. However, you must learn the complete events schedule for the day to get the most out of them.

This article brings the Monopoly GO daily events schedule to help you learn the complete events schedule.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today begins with the Mega Heist, where you can loot the banks of your in-game friends to increase your wealth. After this comes the Cash Boost event, which boosts your earnings by double for actions like rolling, Shutdowns, and Heists.

Mega Heist can help you earn plenty of cash from each Bank Heists (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Rent Frenzy, where more players appear on the board, helping to increase your chances of gathering rent from them. This event is followed by Roll Match, which allows you to roll the dice in specific combinations to help you earn more in-game assets.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The daily Quick Wins arriving in Monopoly GO today, April 14, are:

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade one Landmark

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night Season is currently live in the game, with its sticker collection event. By completing milestones in daily events and tournaments, you can earn sticker packs to progress in the event. These daily events and tournaments can also help you earn plenty of cash, dice, and more rewards.

Learn about the complete schedule of special events arriving in the game today:

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Sunlit Stroll: The Sunlit Stroll event began on April 13, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 14. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Sunlit Stroll event began on April 13, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 14. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Butterfly Bliss: The Butterfly Bliss tournament began on April 14, 2025, and ends on April 15. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists.

The Butterfly Bliss tournament began on April 14, 2025, and ends on April 15. To earn tokens and complete the event, perform shutdowns and bank heists. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event began on April 13, 2025 (or April 14, depending on your timezone), replacing the previous Partners event, and will last until April 15, 2025. Earn the tokens for this event by completing different milestones of the milestone events and daily tournaments.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Mega Heist event to earn more cash at once from your rich friend's banks. Use roll multipliers to increase your chances of earnings, and these multipliers will also be incredibly useful when participating in the Cash Boost event.

After that, keep using the roll multipliers during the Rent Frenzy and Roll Match events, as long as you have enough dice rolls. Using roll multipliers the whole time today will help you earn plenty of cash. Save it to upgrade your Landmarks during the Builder's Bash event when it returns.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 13, 2025, were

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (45 minutes)

