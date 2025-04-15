Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 15, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

By referring to the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (April 15, 2025), you can upgrade your Landmarks at a discount. The Builder's Bash event arrives today to help you do so. However, Scopely is also bringing other events like the Mega Heist, allowing you to earn many cash rewards.
This article lists the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today to help you strategize your gameplay. These include flash events, Quick Wins, and special events.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with the Free Parking Money event. Earn cash by landing on specific tiles and retrieve it by landing on the Free parking tile. The second flash event for today is High Roller, which runs simultaneously with Free Parking Money.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
This is followed by Mega Heist, which allows you to loot your friends' banks to earn more cash rewards. Next is Builder's Bash, which lets you upgrade your Landmarks at discounts of up to 50%. High Roller arrives as the final event today.
Here are all the flash events:
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 2 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
- High Roller (10 minutes): Begins at 11 pm and ends on April 16, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)
Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today
The daily Quick Wins arriving in Monopoly GO on April 15, 2025, are:
- Roll five times
- Complete one Bank Heist
- Upgrade one Landmark
Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today
The Movie Night Season is currently live in the game, although it will expire in less than a month. Thus, look to play it as soon as possible to complete this season's Sticker Collection event. You can earn Sticker Packs by participating in daily milestone events and tournaments.
Here is the complete schedule of special events arriving in the game today:
- Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.
- Sunlit Stroll: The Sunlit Stroll event began on April 13, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 14, 2025. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.
- Butterfly Bliss: The Butterfly Bliss tournament began on April 14, 2025, and ends on April 15, 2025. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event.
- Tycoon Racers event: The Tycoon Racers event begins on April 15, 2025, replacing the previous Peg-E Prize Drop event. It will last until April 18, 2025. Earn tokens for this event by completing different milestones of the milestone events and daily tournaments. Participate in it with your friends to win races and earn more rewards.
Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today
Participate in the Free Parking Money event to try and earn more cash. Log in at 5 am, as that is when the High Roller event goes live. Use higher roll multipliers to earn cash from the Free Parking Money event.
Thereafter, you can earn more cash from the Mega Heist event. Use regular roll multipliers to generate cash rewards, and use them to upgrade your Landmarks at a discount. This will help you complete the boards quickly.
Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 14, 2025, were:
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
Check out our other Monopoly GO-related articles:
- How to trade cards in Monopoly GO
- How do you Shutdown in Monopoly GO?
- How to add friends in Monopoly GO