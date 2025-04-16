Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 16, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, strategy, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (April 16, 2025) can help you earn plenty of cash and other in-game assets. Events like Wheel Boost and Roll Match bring some amazing in-game assets. Hence, knowing the complete schedule of Monopoly GO daily events creates a sustainable strategy to can get the most out of them.

Here's the complete schedule for the Monopoly GO daily events for today (April 16, 2025). Read on to learn about the Quick Wins and special events arriving in the game.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today (April 16, 2025) begins with Lucky Chance, which can help you earn better rewards than usual every time you land on the Chance tile. This is followed by Mega Heist, which helps the community loot their friends' banks to make a fortune.

The Mega Heist event can help you earn a lot of cash (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Wheel Boost, followed by the Golden Blitz. You get a free extra spin in the Color Wheel mini-game during Wheel Boost, and Golden Blitz helps you trade extra Golden Stickers with friends.

Next is Roll Match, where you must roll certain combinations to complete certain objectives and earn rewards. The final event is Cash Boost, which can help you earn more cash by completing usual in-game actions.

Lucky Chance (15 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs) Golden Blitz: Begins at 12:00 pm and will end on April 17, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 12:00 pm and will end on April 17, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and will end on April 17, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT +3hr, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The daily Quick Wins arriving in Monopoly GO on April 16, 2025, are

Upgrade one Landmark

Complete one Bank Heist

Roll doubles two times

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

The Movie Night Season is expiring in less than a month. If you want to complete this season's Sticker Collection event, try to earn more Sticker Packs by participating in daily milestone events and tournaments.

Here is the complete schedule of special events arriving in the game today (April 16, 2025):

Movie Night: The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2.

The latest season of Monopoly GO started on March 6, 2025, and will end on May 2. Pastel Pastries: The Pastel Pastries event began on April 15, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 17. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens.

The Pastel Pastries event began on April 15, 2025, and will last for a day before ending on April 17. During this event, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Community, and Railroad tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Bunny Bounce: The Bunny Bounce tournament begins on April 16, 2025, and ends on April 17. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

The Bunny Bounce tournament begins on April 16, 2025, and ends on April 17. Perform shutdowns and bank heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Juggle Jam: The Juggle Jam event began on April 15, 2025, replacing the previous Peg-E Prize Drop event. It will last until April 17. Earn tokens for this event by completing different milestones of the milestone events and daily tournaments.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Lucky Chance event to earn amazing in-game assets. Keep your roll multipliers on to multiply your earnings. The next event is Mega Heist, which can help you earn vast loot from your in-game friends. Using roll multipliers during this event can help you increase your earnings.

Then, participate in Wheel Boost to get that extra free spin in the Color Wheel event. This event is followed by Roll Match, where you can also try your luck to earn some more in-game assets. Finally if you still need some more cash for the day, use roll multipliers during Cash Boost, the final event of today.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for April 15, 2025, were

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

High Roller (10 minutes)

